Jr NTR led Devara has slowed down at the box office. After a smashing debut weekend, the action drama flick is getting impacted due to the mixed word of mouth. But as for Hindi, the collections have remained on the good side. Plus, there was an impressive jump witnessed on Gandhi Jayanti. Scroll below for exciting updates on day 6.

Devara was released in theatres on September 27, 2024. It scored the eighth-highest opening of 2024 in the Hindi language. Savi Koratala‘s directorial minted 7.95 crores on day 1, and the collections witnessed an upward graph in the opening weekend. There was an expected dip with the initiation of the first week, but Gandhi Jayanti has revived the run!

Box Office Collection Day 6

On the first Wednesday, Devara added 7.15 crores more to the kitty. Gandhi Jayanti witnessed a massive boost as the collections were almost near the earnings made on the opening day. Furthermore, this is also a jump of 49% compared 4.80 crores minted on Tuesday.

The total box office collections after six days now stand at 45.87 crores. Devara only needs 4.13 crores more to hit the half-century. That milestone should ideally be unlocked today!

The film needs to hold itself well today and tomorrow, post that the weekend magic will begin again, and the occupancies will improve. There are only limited options in Indian theatres, which is benefiting this Jr NTR starrer.

Box Office Collection (India)

At the Indian box office, Devara made 21 crores on Gandhi Jayanti in all languages. It made a cakewalk entry into the 200 crore club as the total sum now surges to 211.85 crores.

More about Devara

Jr NTR is seen in dual roles. Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor also play leading roles. The supporting cast features Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, Shruti Marathe, and Murali Sharma.

It is jointly produced by Yuvasudha Arts and N. T. R. Arts.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

