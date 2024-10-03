Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao led Stree 2 was expected to be big at the box office. But the horror comedy flick surpassed all expectations and became a blockbuster. It is the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film in India. On day 49, there was a massive jump due to Gandhi Jayanti festivities. Scroll below for the exciting updates!

Stree 2 was released in theatres on August 15, 2024. The pre-release hype was high enough to garner the highest pre-sales of all time. It made a smashing debut at the box office with 64.80 crores (including paid previews) in the kitty. The run has truly been historic but the journey is yet to conclude.

Box Office Collection Day 49

On Monday, Stree 2 fell below the one crore mark for the first time at the box office. But the film revived itself within 24 hours, thanks to the Gandhi Jayanti holiday that boosted footfalls during Tuesday evening and night shows. On day 49, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer added 2.10 crores to its box office collection. This is a whopping increase of 100% compared to 1.05 crores added on the previous day.

The total earnings after 49 days now stand at 619.66 crores. While the horror-comedy flick was predicted to earn around 615 crores during its lifetime, it has surprised us yet again. Now, the analysts are predicting 625 crores as the final numbers.

More about Stree 2

The ensemble cast includes Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana. Tamannaah Bhatia and Akshay Kumar were seen in special appearances.

The film was made on a budget of only 60 crores and has earned returns of almost 930%.

