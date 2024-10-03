The Gippy Grewal starrer and directorial Punjwood film Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di continues to impress at the Punjabi box office. On its 20th day, the movie witnessed a further spike in its collection. It has finally reached the 40 crore milestone in its worldwide box office.

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di Box Office Collection Day 20

On its 20th day, the Gippy Grewal film earned 0.45 crore. The total India net collection of the movie now stands at 13.95 crore. At the same time, the gross collection came to 16.46 crore. The overseas collection remained static at 24 crore, and the movie is especially receiving a solid push from Canada. The film’s worldwide collection at the Punjabi box office now comes to 40.46 crore. With this, it has entered the 40 crore milestone. It will be interesting to see whether the film will be able to tick off the 50 crore milestone too. It does not seem impossible if the film continues to see an excellent upward graph in the collection.

Worldwide Collection Breakdown Of Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di:

India net – 13.95 crores

India gross – 16.46 crores

Overseas gross – 24 crores

Worldwide gross – 40.46 crores

The movie is also around 5 crores away from dethroning the Punjabi film Char Sahibzaade as the 9th highest-grossing Indian Punjabi movie globally. It will be interesting to see whether the Gippy Grewal movie will be be able to achieve this milestone. It has also massed an ROI (Return On Investment) of 179%.

About The Movie

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di has been written and directed by Gippy Grewal. It is the third installment in the Ardaas franchise. The movie also stars Gurpreet Ghuggi and Jasmin Bhasin in the lead roles.

