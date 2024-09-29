The Gippy Grewal directorial and starrer Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di is witnessing a stellar run at the Punjabi box office. The movie saw an impressive jump on its 16th day. Let us look at the Punjwood movie’s 16-day box office collection.

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di Box Office Day 16

The Gippy Grewal starrer earned 0.48 crore on its 16th day. This was a stark increase from its 15th day collection wherein it had garnered just 0.2 crore. It seems that the Saturday holiday worked well for the movie and the numbers might maintain an upward graph today (September 29) too. The total India net collection of the movie now comes to 12.13 crore. With this jump, the movie has finally crossed the 12 crore mark. This truly is a remarkable achievement for the movie.

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di’s Success Story

It is not a hidden fact that the Gippy Grewal movie has recovered its budget with flying colors and has weaved a phenomenal success story. Mounted at a modest budget of 5 crore, an ROI (Return On Investment) stands at 7.13 crores. This results to a whopping 142% returns. It will be interesting to see whether the movie manages to atleast earn around 15 crore at the Punjabi box office

About The Movie

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di has been written and penned by Gippy Grewal. The movie is the third installement to the Ardaas franchise. The first two movies Ardaas and Ardaas Karaan which were released in 2016 and 2019 respectively were also box office success. The movie also stars Gurpreet Ghuggi and Jasmin Bhasin in the lead roles. The plot revolves around the theme of devotion and spiritualism.

