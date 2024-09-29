Jr NTR led Devara is on a rampage mode at the Indian box office. Fans all across the nation are flocking to theatres to witness their icon, who has returned to theatres after almost 2.5 years. The advance booking sales continue to witness strong momentum on Sunday. Scroll below for the latest update!

Box Office Collection (2-Days Total)

On the opening day, Devara surpassed all expectations, scoring the eighth-highest Indian opening ever with earnings of 83 crores. The momentum continued on the second day, as 39 crores more were added to the kitty. After the first two days, the total collections come to 122 crores.

Day 3 Advance Booking Collection

As per Sacnilk, Devara has raked in 15.52 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) via advance booking on day 3. This is a dip of around 14% compared to pre-sales of 18 crores gross on Saturday. Around 6.7 lakh tickets have been sold so far from 10.5K shows.

Telangana continues to witness the best pre-sales with 5.43 crores gross in the kitty. It is followed by Andhra Pradesh (5.16 crores gross).

More about Devara

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara is made on a staggering budget of 300 crores. It also features Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in leading roles. The supporting cast features Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, and Murali Sharma. The film is divided into two parts, and the first one arrived in theatres on September 27, 2024. It received mixed responses from the audience, but there’s been barely any effect on box office collections.

Yuvasudha Arts and N. T. R. Arts. Jr NTR is seen in dual roles in Part 1.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

