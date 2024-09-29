What a remarkable run Stree 2 has enjoyed at the box office! The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer continues to leave us mind-boggled even in the seventh week. Nothing is impacting its journey, not even the Devara storm. The official numbers for day 45 are out, and below are all the exciting updates you need!

Along with strong content, luck truly favored Amar Kaushik‘s directorial. There were minimal new releases at the ticket windows in the last 1.5 months. In fact, the ones that arrived at the ticket windows could not triumph. The Buckingham Murders, Khel Khel Mein, and Vedaa have all made earnings at the lower end and tanked at the box office.

Box Office Collection Day 45

On the seventh Saturday, Stree 2 added a box office collection of 2.20 crores to the kitty. This is an impressive growth of almost 102% compared to 1.09 crores earned on day 44. Today marks the last day of the weekend, and it will strongly determine where the lifetime figures will eventually land.

The overall total after 45 days now stands at 612.91 crores. The 615 crore mark should be comfortably surpassed today. Stree 2 is close to concluding its box office run, and it deserves to be celebrated given the blockbuster collections it has made against the budget of only 60 crores.

Stree 2 ROI

Here’s how we calculate return on investment (ROI):

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

In the case of Stree 2, the return on investment currently is 552.91 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI% comes to 921.5%. After the success of Stree (2018), the sequel was expected to get bigger and better. But it has truly surpassed all expectations and put a high bar for any upcoming Bollywood release!

