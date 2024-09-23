Stree 2 has turned out to be a major milestone in the life of everyone who is associated with it. Both Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao got their first 600 crore club entrant with this horror comedy. Even director Amar Kaushik got his first film in the 600 crore club at the Indian box office. With this, he has witnessed a big surge in the Koimoi Directors’ Ranking. Keep reading for a detailed report!

For those who aren’t aware, in Koimoi Directors’ Power Index, aka Directors’ Ranking, we rank directors on the basis of their films (Hindi/Bollywood) in coveted box office clubs. For example, 100 points for a film in a 100-crore club, 200 points for a film in a 200-crore club, and so on. For each film in the top 10 grossers overseas, 50 points are given.

Before Stree 2, Amar Kaushik had two 100 crore grossers to his name, and his points tally stood at 200 points in the Koimoi Directors’ Ranking. But with the Stree sequel creating havoc at the Indian box office, Kaushik witnessed a growth that wasn’t expected at all. One after another, the film kept crossing milestones, which benefitted the director.

In the latest development, Stree 2 entered the 600 crore club, which earned Amar Kaushik 600 points in the 600 points column in the Directors’ Ranking. Combining this with 200 points, Kaushik’s total stands at 800 points in the table. This has now helped him surpass prolific filmmakers like Sandeep Reddy Vanga (750 points), SS Rajamouli (800 points), and Ali Abbas Zafar (800 points).

Amar Kaushik is in a tie with SS Rajamouli and Ali Abbas Zafar, but he’s placed higher than them in the fourth position as his highest-grosser Stree 2 (604.22 crores) has higher collection than Rajamouli’s highest-grosser Baahubali 2 (Hindi – 511 crores) and Zafar’s highest-grosser Tiger Zinda Hai (339.16 crores).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Devara Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (4 Days To Go): Outstanding Response! Ready To Roar With Around 2.60 Lakh Tickets Already Sold Out

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News