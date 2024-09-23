Exactly 30 years ago on September 23, 1994, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan created a sensation at the box office when their film Main Khiladi Tu Anari opened at 50 lakh on day 1. This was an important landmark for two reasons – First, It was way higher than Akshay & Saif’s previous film, Yeh Dillagi, and Second, It was still higher than the biggest film of that decade, Hum Aapke Hain Koun!

Hum Aapke Hain Koun VS Main Khiladi Tu Anari

By the time Main Khiladi Tu Anari arrived on September 23, 1994, Hum Aapke Hain Koun was already creating a riot at the box office since it was release on August 5, 1994. Salman Khan & Madhuri Dixit’s film already completed 49 days and earned almost 5.45 crore in these seven weeks.

Akshay Kumar VS Salman Khan At Box Office

So, when Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan arrived with their film and opened at 50 lakh, they registered 400% higher opening than Hum Aapke Hain Koun’s 10 lakh! In fact, the first-weekend collection of Akshay’s film stood at 1.41 crore, with Salman’s Sooraj Barjatya family drama scoring only 30 lakh in three days! Less than Main Khiladi Tu Anari’s opening day!

Fate Had Other Plans

However, despite earning way better than Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Main Khiladi Tu Anari could not match the stardom of Salman Khan’s film in the long run. But it still managed to enter the list of the top 5 highest-grossing films of 1994.

Main Khiladi Tu Anari Budget & Collection

The comedy action film was made on a budget of 3.2 crore and earned 6.5 crore at the box office, churning out a profit of 3.3 crore and registering 103.25% profit at the box office. The film performed Akshay and Saif Ali Khan‘s previous collaboration, Yeh Dillagi, the same year!

Check out the highest-grossing Hindi films of 1994.

1. Hum Aapke Hain Koun: 71 crore

2. Mohra: 13 crore

3. Krantiveer: 9.50 crore

4. Raja Babu: 8 crore

5. Main Khiladi Tu Anari: 6.50 crore

