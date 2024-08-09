Salman Khan, 30 years ago, arrived in the theaters with one of the most iconic family dramas of all time – Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film had an ensemble of Madhuri Dixit, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl, Alok Nath, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo, and Laxmikant Berde along with Ajit Vacchani, Bindu, Satish Shah, Himani Shivpuri & Dilip Joshi.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun Box Office Collection

This ensemble cemented its place in the audience’s hearts and became a cult classic over a period of time. In fact, it was the first Bollywood film to cross the 100 crore mark at the box office with its gross collection. The film earned 71 crore net in India and 117 crore gross.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun was made on a budget of only 6 crore made an unbelievable profit of 1086%! The film collected 128 crore worldwide. However, this epic family drama earned disastrous reviews and initially opened poor on day 1.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun Box Office Collection Day 1

On the opening day, the film started poorly at the box office, with only 10 lakh collection. However, after a few days it was Salim Khan’s advice that made the film take an iconic shift towards blockbuster collections. Sooraj Barjatya, in one of his interviews, mentioned only two people liking the film – Aditya Chopra and Salim Khan.

However, Salim Khan suggested editing two songs from the film – Chocolate Lime Juice and Tumse Juda Hokar! Even Aditya Chopra advised chopping some portions of Dhiktana’s second version. The edited version started playing in theaters on the third day and that was when the collections started rising. Rest as they say is history!

Hum Aapke Hain Koun Re-Release

The film is re-releasing in the theaters on August 9. And with its re-release, Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit’s film might yet again create box office records, eyeing to destroy the re-release records earned by Ghilli. Thalapathy Vijay’s film was recently re-released and emerged as the biggest Indian re-release at the box office, that collected over 32 crore worldwide.

