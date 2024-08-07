Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is an epic masterpiece created by SS Rajamouli that changed the face of Indian Cinema globally. The film earned 1031 crore in India in all languages and is the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. A lot went into the making of the film, including a massive budget as well.

Baahubali 2 Budget

SS Rajamouli and his team spent a whopping 250 crore as the budget of the film. According to Firstpost, which quoted a Bollywood tracker, not much was spent on the promotion of the film. In fact, the film mostly played on the sentiment of the previous film and one question that shook the nation – ‘Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyun mara?’

In Hindi, Baahubali 2 collected 511 crore. The film was alloted 90 crore as the budget for the Hindi version and garnered a profit of almost 468.11%. However, looking at these huge numbers, have you ever wondered how much was spent on the salary of the star cast?

33% Of The Budget For Salary

For the salaries of the star cast of Baahubali 2, 33% of the entire budget was spent. Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty & Prabhas, in total, drew almost 33% of the film’s entire budget. Obviously, Prabhas took the maximum chunk.

Prabhas Was Paid 10% Of Baahubali 2’s Budget

Out of the massive 250 crore budget, Prabhas was paid 10% of the entire budget. The actor’s paycheck was a whopping 25 crore. Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati was paid 15 crore for the film. Prabhas was paid, 400% higher than the actresses of the film. Tamannah Bhatia and Anushka Shetty were paid 5 crore each. Ramya Krishnan was paid 2.5 crore, while Sathyaraj’s paycheck was worth 2 crore.

Highest-Paid Member Of Baahubali 2

Despite getting paid 25 crore for the film, Prabhas was not the highest-paid member of the film. It was the director SS Rajamouli, who was paid 28 crore for the film making him the highest-paid on the sets of the magnum opus.

