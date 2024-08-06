It was 30 years ago that Sanjay Dutt was immortalized as the OG Khalnayak of Hindi Cinema. Subhash Ghai’s film started a new genre at the box office altogether, and the anti-hero became the new love of the nation. Sanju Baba drew the line between the villain and the hero and occupied that grey area like it was meant for him! The only truth is it wasn’t meant for him!

The OG Khalnayak – Amitabh Bachchan

The film was initially made with Amitabh Bachchan, and it was then titled Devaa. However, the Angry Young Man and Subhash Ghai had a lot of creative differences, which led to the shelving of the film. But, being the ambitious man Ghai is, he started restructuring his film.

Initially, it was Nana Patekar who was playing Ballu, but Ghai soon realized that he needed a more raw, energetic young man. Enters Sanjay Dutt! However, as soon as Subhash Ghai locked Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor cajoled him a lot for the role, but Ghai did not break the promise he had made to Dutt.

Aamir Khan’s Demand

Before Jackie Shroff, Aamir Khan was offered his role, but like Anil Kapoor, even Aamir wanted the meaty chunk – the titular role of Khalnayak promised to Sanju. Even Aamir was politely rejected. The film, however, was unlucky. After Sanjay Dutt was jailed, it was sure that the film would be shelved for the second time as well!

Khalnayak Box Office & Sanjay Dutt’s Arrival

However, Sanjay Dutt, after his arrest in April 1993, was bailed in May 1993, and he arrived in theaters in full glory. Khalnayak opened at only 20 lakh at the box office, but the film ran in theaters for more than 8 weeks and collected close to 12.5 crore net and 21.5 crore gross!

Khalnayak’s 400% Profit

According to an earlier report by Mukta Arts, the film was made on a budget of only 2.5 crore, garnering a whopping 400% profit at the box office, making it the second highest-grossing film of 1993 after Aankhein.

Khalnayak made many records and got accolades and awards as well. A sequel to the film was rumored in 2020 but never saw the light of the day.

