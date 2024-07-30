In the last couple of years, Sanjay Dutt has been in big demand down South. In fact, the veteran actor has lately been grabbing the headlines due to his roles in South biggies instead of Bollywood projects. Up next, he’ll be seen in Ram Pothineni’s Double iSmart and Dhruva Sarja’s KD—The Devil. As we talk about his growing craze down South, let’s discuss his salaries below!

Recently, the first look poster of Dutt was unveiled from Dhruva Sarja’s KD – The Devil. The actor is looking quirky and fresh in it, and has been receiving positive response from netizens. Reportedly, the actor has got a lucrative sum as his salary from the makers, but the exact figure is not known.

Sanjay Dutt debuted in the Kannada film industry with KGF Chapter 2. He played the baddie in the film and was praised for his portrayal. Considering the craze of Baba in the mass centers of the Hindi belt, the actor was given a solid salary of 9 crores.

After KGF Chapter 2, Sanjay Dutt made his debut in the Tamil film industry with Leo. He again played an antagonist in the film, playing Thalapathy Vijay’s father. Reportedly, the actor was paid 8 crores for his portrayal.

After Sandalwood (Kannada) and Kollywood (Tamil), Sanjay Dutt is all set to debut in Tollywood (Telugu) with the highly anticipated Double iSmart. The film features Ram Pothineni as the lead. For this biggie, the actor has reportedly earned a hefty salary of 15 crores.

In total, the veteran has reportedly amassed 32 crores from just three South films. It’ll be interesting to see how he gets paid in the future.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo, which turned out to be a huge success at the worldwide box office with a gross of over 600 crores.

