Disha Patani is giving her fans major FOMO with her vacation pictures. The Kalki 2898 AD actress soared the social media temperature with her bikini-clad photographs from postcard-perfect ocean shores. The actress is garnering impressive comments from her admirers for her sultry post. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The actress has had a busy year so far on the professional front. From starring in Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra to appearing in Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, she is all over the news. The actress also made headlines for her outstanding fashion sense, which showed at the Ambani pre-wedding bash and the wedding festivities too.

Recently, Disha Patani posted a few photographs on her social media handle on X. She is reportedly holidaying in some undisclosed location, but Disha is indeed having an amazing time. The Kalki 2898 AD actress wore a skimpy bikini and bathed in the ocean. The pictures were taken against the light. Hence, it is difficult to see the colors of the sizzling hot swimwear. The silhouette perfectly showcased her curvaceous body.

In the pictures, Disha Patani posed seductively in the waters wearing her thong-styled bikini bottom. Her hair was wet and pulled back. The Yodha actress posted the photos on her Instagram handle, where she has over 61.5 million followers. The actress also posted a picture of her with her pet doggo on her IG story section.

On X, Disha Patani’s post received more than 24K likes and more than 640 comments. One admirer wrote, “Wauw! Just wow! So very beautiful!”

Another said, “Sunset + Disha = Etheral beauty.”

Followed by one saying, “Wow. Loking so pretty.”

“Your world looks so romantic,” wrote one fan.

One fan noted, “Pani me aag lgati hui.”

Another wrote, “Hotness overloaded.”

There are several other comments on Disha Patani’s post. Check out the pictures here:

On the professional front, Disha Patani has Kanguva and Welcome To The Jungle in the pipeline.

