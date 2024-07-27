Angelina Jolie is the woman of many men’s dreams and an inspiration for millions. She is one of Hollywood’s most influential actresses, a producer, and a humanitarian. She has won countless accolades over the years for her versatile craft across genres. From action to romance and fantasy, she has done it all. Her beauty is also well known across the globe, and today, we brought you a throwback picture of the actress in a shiny outfit that only she could have pulled off with such finesse.

She started her career in her father’s movie, then gradually created her identity in the industry. She is one of the most influential actresses in Hollywood. Besides being in the news for her professional achievements, she was and still is in the news for her relationship with Brad Pitt. Jolie and Pitt were the hottest and most ideal couple in Tinsel Town until they weren’t. They parted ways after being together for years, and they share six kids. However, some of their children have dropped the Pitt surname from their names, and Shiloh was the first to take a legal step towards it.

Angelina Jolie is thriving in her life sans Brad Pitt, too. She has always been one of the biggest stars in the industry. The actress recently added another feather to her cap by earning a Tony Award. Jolie recently turned 49, and she is aging like fine wine. Today, we brought you an old picture of the Oscar winner posted on the social media platform X by Cinesthetic. According to that, Angelina was photographed by Mario Testino in 2004, and she looked undoubtedly amazing.

In the photograph, Angelina Jolie sported a gold sequined blazer dress that would blind you for sure and would have looked over the top for anyone else, but Jolie justified it perfectly. It fell on one side, off her shoulder, posing seductively while sitting with her legs crossed. She went for the bare minimum in terms of makeup and accessory.

Her outfit featured collar detailing and brown lining at the borders. Angelina Jolie wore a sheer foundation base with some bronzer on the cheeks and light contouring. The actress wore light brown eyeshadow on her mascara-laden eyes. Her lips were kept bare with just a swatch of nude pink lipstick, which gave off a very natural look.

Angelina Jolie’s hair was tied in a bun at the back quite neatly, as her face had no hair tresses. The Oscar-winner went accessory-less for the look, and her bold confidence was the only adornment and the apt one for the outfit. The bling quotient was too high, and thus, it was rightfully balanced by ditching ornaments. She simply wooed us over with her charm, and we bet you will not be able to take your eyes off her.

