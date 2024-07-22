Following the newspaper announcement of a legal drop of “Pitt” from her name, Shiloh, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has opened up about her decision.

On her 18th birthday, Shiloh filed for the name change, and her decision was publicly announced with a legal notice in the Los Angeles Times. Shiloh’s attorney, Peter Levine, explained why the newspaper shared this, stating it was a “significant decision.” Levine said, “The media should be more careful in their reporting, especially when covering a young adult who has made an independent and significant decision following painful events and is merely following the legal process.”

He continued, “Shiloh Jolie did not take out an ‘ad’ announcing any name change, and any press reporting that is inaccurate. As Shiloh’s attorney, I am required to publish a legal notice because the law in California mandates that of anyone who wants to change their name. That legal notice was published in the Los Angeles Times, as required.”

Levine’s statement reflects comments made by a legal expert, who noted that the public name-change announcement in a newspaper “could not have been avoided” for the official name-change process to proceed. A California-based family law attorney, David Glass, told People, “She has to file a formal petition with the court to change her name. She must run an ad for four weeks in a row before the hearing is scheduled, in addition to giving both of her parents written notification.”

He further explained, “These name change petitions usually run very smoothly and are granted unless the person has a criminal history and is trying to evade punishment or liabilities. For example, Brad could come to court and say that Shiloh has been alienated from him by his mother. But because she is no longer a minor, she can call herself whatever she wants.”

After Shiloh’s initial filing, Pitt is “aware and upset” about the change, and the distance from his children “pains him.”

