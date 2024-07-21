American actress Jennifer Garner is a renowned personality in Hollywood even before marrying Ben Affleck, courtesy of her ABC thriller series Alias. She has also appeared in rom-coms 13 Going on 30 and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past. Besides being an established actress and an amazing mom, she is also an entrepreneur. Over the years, Garner has enthralled us with her screen presence and has amassed a generous fortune, too. Scroll below to learn about her estimated net worth.

About-

Garner was born in Texas. Her father was a chemical engineer, while her mother was initially a homemaker and later an English teacher at a local college. She has two sisters, Jennifer being the middle child. The actress graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in theatre performance.

Jennifer Garner started acting while she was in college, performing in summer stock theatre. She also helped sell tickets, build sets, and clean the venues. The Daredevil actress worked as a hostess and babysat to support herself. Her first on-screen appearance was as Melissa Gilbert’s daughter in the romance mini-series Zoya. Her first leading role was in the television movie Rose Hill.

Acting Career & Earnings-

Jennifer Garner gained recognition with the ABC action thriller series Alias, in which she played CIA officer Sydney Bristow. According to Entertainment Weekly via Cosmopolitan, her starting salary on the show was $40K per episode. The show became quite popular, and by the time it ended, she was getting $150K per episode. One of her most notable movies was 13 Going on 30, opposite Mark Ruffalo.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, she made $3 million from the romcom, which also starred Ruffalo. One of her highest paychecks was for her action thriller The Kingdom, which earned her $7 million.

Endorsements & Her Brand-

Jennifer Garner worked with popular brands like Neutrogena and Capital One. However, a report by Celebrity Net Worth [via Cospolitan] claimed that she allegedly had a 5-year deal worth $15-$20 million for her work with Mercedes only. She also owns a brand called Once Upon a Farm, and in 2022, the Daredevil actress said, “The business has grown a lot. As a matter of fact, when we were here last time, we were less than $1 million a year, and now, by the end of this year, we’re in the $100 million dollars.”

Divorce Settlement-

After Jennifer and Ben Affleck divorced, the assets were divided 50-50 regardless of who owned more money or spent the most during the marriage. For the unversed, Ben and Jennifer began dating in 2004, as per reports. They became friends on the sets of Pearl Harbor and Daredevil; however, before Garner, Affleck was with Jennifer Lopez.

They got married in 2005, and after years of marriage, they parted ways in 2018. They are still on great terms.

Real Estate-

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck purchased a house in LA for $17.55 million, and after their split, they sold it to Adam Levine for $32 million, making a profit of $14.5 million. Garner reportedly lives in Brentwood in a house she built worth $7.9 million.

Net Worth-

Jennifer Garner has an estimated net worth of $80 million. On the work front, she was seen in Netflix’s Family Switch, which is streaming on the OTT platform.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Hardik Pandya Net Worth: Star Indian Cricketer, Who Receives A Salary Of 5 Years Annually, Enjoys A Fortune Of Over 90 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News