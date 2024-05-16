Daredevil: Born Again Releasing on Disney+ Following Creative Overhaul & Filming Wrap-Up

Daredevil: Born Again is hitting Disney+ in March 2025! Despite some production hurdles in 2023, filming is all wrapped up, and Charlie Cox himself spilled the beans that production recently wrapped. Smooth sailing is expected for post-production, and guess what? There’s a cool new logo to boot!

Why is Daredevil: Born Again delayed?

Filming for Daredevil: Born Again started strong in February 2023 in New York City but was halted by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in the same year. During that period, Marvel Studios swiftly took action, realizing the needed changes. After reviewing the footage, Kevin Feige made moves, bidding farewell to head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman and the remaining directors and discarding recorded footage up to that point, creating a complete overhaul. But fear not! Born Again returned in January 2024 with a new crew: Dario Scardapane as showrunner, Justin Benson, and Aaron Moorhead as the directing duo.

Does this impact any of the franchise’s previous entries?

As part of the overhaul, the previous Netflix and Marvel series like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders have been officially integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s sacred timeline, with “Born Again” continuing directly from the events of Daredevil.

Must Read: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are Taking Couples Therapy Amidst Divorce Rumours?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News