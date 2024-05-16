Pirates of the Caribbean has been one of the most discussed movie franchises in recent years. Since the beginning, Johnny Depp has carried the franchise all by himself by playing Jack Sparrow. However, during his legal case against Amber Heard, Depp said that he wouldn’t be back in these movies even if Disney paid him 300 million dollars. Now, a new report states that Austin Butler is being considered for the Pirates movies.

Austin Butler In Pirates of The Caribbean

Austin Butler, who impressed the audience with his performance in Elvis and Dune 2, is being considered for the Pirates of the Caribbean reboot. The report by The DisInsider suggests that Disney wants Butler in the movie. However, there is no confirmation from the actor’s side.

It is unknown whether Austin will replace Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow. So far, these are early speculations. All we can do is wait for the movie’s team to make an official announcement. The news became a hot topic of discussion on Reddit. A lot of people were sharing their reaction under the thread ‘Disney wants Austin Butler to star in the ‘PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN’ reboot, as well as the ‘HERCULES’ live action film’.

One person wrote, “If I’m his agent I’m telling him to pass.” Another person posted, “Enough of the recycling of multiple in house ip Disney.” A person commented, “Disney completely out of ideas. Hope he says no to both.” “Why would he ever do that? He seems way smarter than that, I don’t think he needs the disney bump any more,” another comment reads.

Check out the Reddit thread below –

Meanwhile, after Dune 2, Austin Butler will be next seen in a black comedy titled Eddington. Directed by Ari Aster, the film also stars Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Luke Grimes, Pedro Pascal, Michael Ward, Clifton Collins Jr, Deirdre O’Connell and others.

