The Idea of You, starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, was released on Amazon Prime Video on May 2, 2024. Directed by Michael Showalter, the movie is based on Robinne Lee’s novel of the same name. The romantic comedy received positive reviews from the audience and critics. In the movie, Anne plays Solene, and Nicholas plays Hayes, the lead singer of a popular boy band.

The audience can’t get enough of Anne and Nicholas’ chemistry as Solene and Hayes. Prime Video’s The Idea of You is also praised for its mature portrayal of a love story between a woman who is older than a guy. Amidst all the appreciation for the chemistry and performances, the movie has made a fantastic rom-com history.

The Idea of You Makes History

Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine’s The Idea of You has garnered over 50 million views in just two weeks of its release on Prime Video. This is quite a big record for the streaming platform. Julie Rapaport, Amazon MGM Studios’ head of film production and development, is quite elated with the response.

Julie Rapaport told Collider, “The extraordinary reception of The Idea of You has been thrilling — even leading up to the release, with its record-breaking trailer views to its chart-topping soundtrack. And now, audiences have truly fallen for this film, and we could not be prouder of our stars Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, the brilliant vision of Michael Showalter, and the rest of the enormously talented cast and filmmaking team who made this such a smashing success.”

A few days ago, after the release of the movie, Anne Hathaway took to her Instagram to thank the entire team for making the movie. “Thank you so much to Michael Showalter and to every single human being who contributed to making #theideaofyou such a beyond beautiful experience. This video was taken just after we took our crew photo and there was so much love going around it was insane. Also, a HUGE thank you to my co-star @nicholasgalitzine who gives such a special and unforgettable performance as Hayes Campbell in the film. Thank you for the banter, and for keeping calm and carrying on without ever losing the fun,” the actress posted.

