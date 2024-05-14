In a recent podcast, Rebel Wilson revealed she lost money starring in the 2011 hit comedy movie “Bridesmaids.” The Judd Apatow-produced, female-driven comedy “Bridesmaids” launched the career of the Australian actress Rebel Wilson, who was a novice in Hollywood. However, while the actress maintained that she was fortunate to be cast in the film that landed her future movie roles, she revealed she was practically broke for a year after starring in it.

The worldwide hit “Bridesmaids” grossed over $160 Million against a production cost of $33 Million in 2011. While the movie made a huge chunk of profit, Rebel Wilson revealed she lost money starring in the 2011 comedy. During the “Diary of a CEO” podcast with Steven Bartlett, the Australian actress revealed she received a paltry $3,500 salary for one week’s work. Rebel Wilson said she paid the entire sum to join the SAG-AFTRA union, noting in the end that she made “no money” from the movie.

Rebel Wilson said, “That was my first job in America. I was very lucky to get it. I mean, what an awesome cracker of a movie to get that but to be paid that little. And basically that $3,500, I then had to pay to the union to join the union. So, basically, I made no money.”

Rebel Wilson continued that she had to spend money she didn’t have on a dress for a premier and was practically broke, living in LA and surviving on $60 a week. She recalled, “I lost money because I had to pay to go to the premiere to buy my dress and everything. So, I lost money doing ‘Bridesmaids”

Rebel Wilson, who was 30 when she landed her breakthrough role in the 2011 film, went on to star as “Fat Amy” in the Pitch Perfect franchise.

Wilson, who was paid $65,000 for the first Pitch Perfect movie, negotiated her salary to a whopping $10 Million by the time the third movie rolled around.

