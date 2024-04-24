Rebel Wilson Makes A Shocking Claim About A British Royal, Reveals Being Invited To A ‘Drug-fuelled Orgy’ By The ‘Fifteenth Or Twentieth In Line To The British Throne’

Things aren’t as pitch-perfect as they seem! Rebel Wilson is again delivering one shocker after another, in stunning claims that she was once invited to a “drug-fueled orgy” by a British Royal who was fifteenth or twentieth in line to the British throne. And netizens online are losing their minds over the revelations. But did Rebel the controversial royal’s name? Read To Find Out!

Rebel’s autobiography has stirred quite some storms and made some very serious claims, from calling out Sacha Baren Cohen to revealing the status of her virginity; she has pretty literally told readers every aspect of her personal life. In another shocking claim from her book, Rebel Rising, she reveals being invited to a party by a British Royal that turned out to be a “drug orgy” in her words.

Wilson recently made a personal disclosure about a royal family member, which has sparked widespread interest. The actress claimed in her most recent memoir, Rebel Rising, that she was invited to a “drug-fuelled orgy” in South California in 2014 by a member of the British royal family. The memoirs include a statement that Rebel Wilson declined to reveal the identity of the individual who approached her with the explicit offer. The person was a “fifteenth or twentieth in line to the British throne,” she revealed.

Reportedly, In an excerpt from her book, Rebel writes, “I got thrown a last-minute invite to a tech billionaire’s party – the guy who invited me, who’s like fifteenth or twentieth in line to the British throne, had said to my male friend, ‘We need more girls.” After a flashy display of fireworks post-midnight, a man arrived holding a tray, piled with what seemed like “lots of candy.” When Wilson enquired what they were, she found that it was “molly, a type of ecstasy drug.”

“Now the, Windsor’s comment about needing more girls made a lot more sense. It wasn’t like they were discussing a boy-to-girl ratio at the year-eight disco. “They were discussing about an ORGY,” Rebel Wilson wrote in her autobiography.

She also describes leaving the location because she was not interested in taking part in the whole ordeal. Rebel then describes the visuals of the party, painting quite a vivid picture. Rebel Wilson revealed a few details about the setting, stating it was a ranch outside Los Angeles. When she reached the location, she wore a “buxom damsel” outfit and a cone hat. Wilson described the atmosphere as having a “vibe,” mentioning that women dressed as mermaids were having fun in the pool and men were “jousting on horses in a field.” She also reveals that guests were assigned rooms for the night.

Her book, Rebel Rising, goes into depth about the incident and reveals many more shocking details. But this has left our imaginations stealthy!

