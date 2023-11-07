Rebel Wilson is an Australian actress with multiple other talents who is known for her work in the Pitch Perfect franchise, The Hustle, and others. The actress not only impressed everyone with her acting on screen but also with her drastic weight loss journey. Three years back, Wilson left everyone speechless and with immense admiration for her after she lost 80lbs. Today, we brought to you the story of her inspirational journey.

The actress’s decision to lose weight came after she decided to freeze her eggs around 2019. As per reports, she suffered from PCOS, which is known to impact fertility. The actress achieved her goal by staying active and indulging in various outdoor activities like hiking and stuff.

After her drastic transformation, Rebel Wilson indeed gained a lot of attention from the media, and she happily took up this opportunity to share the process, the diet, the routine, and everything that helped her achieve this feat.

In 2020, she started her weight loss journey and called it ‘The Year of Health.’ She kept her fans updated about the process and revealed cutting back on sugar and junk food. Rebel Wilson did more physical outdoor activities, like hiking and walking. In an interview with People, she shared consuming 3000 calories and staying hungry even after that. She switched to a more protein-rich diet after that, and it was challenging for her as she didn’t consume much meat.

After switching to a healthier lifestyle, Rebel Wilson’s diet comprised more fish, salmon, and chicken breast. Apart from a protein-rich diet, she also made sure to devote her time to exercise. The Pitch Perfect star told E! she plays tennis. She also revealed doing personal training for about five times a week.

On off days, Rebel Wilson shared videos of her going zip-lining, snorkeling, jet-skiing, and other fun activities.

The actress believes in maintaining a balance, and just because you are on a path to a weight loss journey doesn’t mean burgers and fries are forbidden. She told WH that she could still have those foods but in lesser quantities since she has a complicated relationship with food. For Wilson, food equals comfort, so if she is happy or sad, she would have something to eat to reward herself or take away the bad feeling.

With the transformation, Rebel gained a lot of added confidence. She has been widely known for her character, Fat Amy, in the Pitch Perfect franchise, and she was not allowed to change her weight during the filming of that franchise.

As per Eating Well, Rebel Wilson visited an Austrian Wellness Retreat, and there she said, “Sometimes the simplest thing like getting out and walking for an hour a day is the kindest thing to your body, and your body will respond to that.”

The actress denied going under the knife or any drastic weight loss measures to achieve her desired results; hence, she is an inspiration for all. Her hard work paid off as she and her partner Ramona Agruma welcomed their daughter last year in November.

