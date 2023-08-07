Rebel Wilson is determined to embrace a more “relaxed” lifestyle.

The 43-year-old actress describes herself as a “workaholic” – but after becoming a mum for the first time, Rebel is eager to change her lifestyle.

The Hollywood star – who has Royce, eight months, with her fiancee Ramona Agruma – told PEOPLE: “Ramona gave me a wedding planning survival kit, I think as a joke. But then she’s like, ‘look at this venue’ or ‘what do you think about this resort?’ And then I was at work all day and I came back and she’s created a guest list.”

Rebel admits that motherhood has transformed her lifestyle.

She explained: “I used to work out six days a week, but now I don’t get that time.”

Meanwhile, Rebel recently revealed that she’d actually love to have another child.

The movie star has embraced the challenge of motherhood and Rebel confirmed that she’d like to have another baby one day.

She told E! News: “I would like to have another child.”

Despite this, Rebel Wilson acknowledged that she’ll need a bit of luck if she is to have another child.

She shared: “It’s just like, well, is that possible? I have to do IVF. We’ll see how it goes.

“Roycie is such a miracle. And if she’s my only child, then amazing.”

Rebel Wilson’s experience of motherhood has lived up to her hopes.

However, the actress has also surprised herself with how “soft” she’s been with her baby girl.

She said: “Obviously I was hoping that I would have that feeling. I thought I was going to be a strict parent. And everyone’s like, ‘No, no,’ I’m, like, so soft. Because I just melt every time I’m with her.”

