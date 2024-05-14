Gypsy Rose Blanchard was slammed online after sharing a Mother’s Day post to her TikTok account. While one would think an innocuous post can’t set off the internet, it is essential to note the 32-year-old convicted felon turned internet sensation gained notoriety for her complicity in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, in 2015.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is accused of plotting her mother Dee Dee’s murder in 2015 with her boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn, who is currently serving time in prison. Gypsy Rose was reportedly subjected to years of abuse, including unnecessary medical procedures, by her mother, Dee Dee, who had Munchausen syndrome by proxy. It’s a disorder where a parent or a guardian deliberately induces illness in their child for attention.

Gipsy was sentenced to ten years in prison, but she was paroled out early in 2023 after serving eight years. Since then, she has been turned into a minor celebrity who went on to star in documentaries eliciting the nation’s sympathy for her plight.

What Did Gypsy Rose Blanchard Say In Her Mother’s Day Post

Recently, Blanchard offered a special message on her TikTok, marking Mother’s Day, where she celebrated “really strong and wonderful” women in her life—including stepmother Kristy Blanchard, her ex-fiancée’s mother Raina Williams, and her “Aunt” Vickie, who have supposedly served as mother figures to her.

Blanchard also acknowledges the absence of her late biological mother, writing despite her mom’s shortcomings, she thinks the “best of her.” Blanchard remarked that while Dee Dee “wasn’t the best mom” in the world, she has been working on forgiveness and hopes her mom “would be proud of at least some of the achievements” in her life.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard published a Mother's Day message to her deceased mom. "Nobody should be able to have an opinion about my mother except my family and me." "But I choose to remember her for the good that was in her heart, that I truly believe was there. I have been working… pic.twitter.com/SFc4pPy1WZ — Starcasm (@starcasm) May 13, 2024

She concluded the post by writing, “Do I have regrets? Oh yeah, I’ve got many. But nobody is going to be able to tell me things about myself that I don’t already know…I will say a prayer for her today, and I will remember the good inside her, whether that be extremely deep or not.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Mothers Day Post Triggers Backlash Online

The post triggered backlash online, with social media users highlighting her fame stemmed from her killing her mother. Users also took offense to Blanchard hoping her deceased mother would be “proud of her achievements” noting her popularity was the by-product of her crime.

Nobody should have an opinion on her mother? Okay then stop telling everyone about how awful she was before you murdered her, Gyppo. — RealiTrashPanda (@reali_panda) May 13, 2024

Gypsy Rose mother’s day card to her mom: “i’m going to remember you for the goodness in your heart, also, sorry I had you murdered “ — ArrozConPollo ✈️ (@KiannaBanana) May 13, 2024

Who does she think she is lmao she needs to stop with the social media. — Kimberly (@LovingLark) May 14, 2024

Gypsy Rose Blanchard: my mom isn’t here of course on Mother’s Day. Me: pic.twitter.com/XXqBZ7vdv2 — ⚔️ Atomic Bombshell ⚔️ (@atomcbombshell) May 13, 2024

As the backlash intensified, Gypsy Rose Blanchard told TMZ she had been swarmed with death threats over the Mother’s Day post. Gypsy Rose Blanchard explained that when she hoped her mother would be proud of her, she meant “getting my GED, moving towards independence and learning how to cook, clean, have my own bank account, etc.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard continued that her mother’s death should not stop her from celebrating the other women in her life who have supported her.

