Is Tom Hanks Eyeing Gotham? Actor Expresses Interest in Portraying Batman Villain

Renowned for his adaptability in a multitude of genres from comedy, romance, science fiction to war dramas, Tom Hanks previously revealed his aspiration to join the cast of a Batman film. Given the expansive realms within the DC universe, the possibility of Hanks realizing this dream has heightened, hinting at an intriguing evolution in his professional journey.

During an interview with On Demand Entertainment a decade ago to promote “Captain Phillips,” Tom Hanks discussed his absence from major superhero films and whether it was intentional. Hanks shared that although he hadn’t been approached for such roles, he had a keen interest in the genre, especially in playing a villain, preferably a Batman adversary, as he preferred not to portray characters guiding the heroes.

With the coexistence of two Batman franchises—Matt Reeves’ The Batman Universe and the DC Universe’s Brave and the Bold—there is an opportune moment to fulfil Hanks’ aspiration and cast him as a foe of the Dark Knight. Hanks, typically not linked with antagonistic roles, offers a captivating prospect to infuse novelty into the portrayal of a villain, especially within Batman’s sombre and intricate universe, distinguished by a gallery of adversaries unique to its narrative landscape among superhero genres.

It remains uncertain whether a Batman movie featuring Tom Hanks will be made, but the prospect is certainly plausible.

Must Read: Dune: Prophecy – Tabu Returns To Hollywood After 12 Years For Denis Villeneuve’s Series For Max- Everything We Know About The Role

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News