Dune: Prophecy - Tabu Returns To Hollywood After 12 Years For Denis Villeneuve’s Series For Max- Everything We Know About The Role

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune Series just got more glamorous and tabu-tiful! Yes, you’ve heard it right. The makers of the 700 Million Plus franchise have roped in Bollywood’s evergreen starlet Tabu for a powerful recurring role. But Tabu’s return to Hollywood is not for a movie in the Dune prequel. Here’s everything we know about Tabu’s grand entrance into Dune: Prophecy.

Tabu, who is still reeling from the success of her hit chick heist movie ‘Crew’; She is stepping back into the world of Hollywood. She has been cast in a recurring role in the Max prequel series Dune: Prophecy.

What Is Dune: Prophecy About?

The series was first commissioned in 2019 titled “Dune: The Sisterhood.” The book “Sisterhood of Dune” by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson served as its inspiration. Under the official logline, “Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they battle forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit, 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides.” The story occurs in the expansive “Dune” universe created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert.

What is Tabu’s Role In Dune: Prophecy?

Tabu will play the role of Sister Francesca, which is a recurring role. “Strong, intelligent, and alluring, Sister Francesca leaves a lasting impression in her wake” is how the character is described. Her return to the palace upsets the delicate balance of power in the capital; she was once the Emperor’s great love.

Dune: Prophecy Cast

Dune: Prophecy will also feature Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin. The series’s journey to the screen has been arduous, involving several showrunner transitions and a creative restart in 2023.

Dune: Prophecy Release Date?

While the series was commissioned back in 2019, it has not gone into full production, and there is no official release window set yet.

To date, two new “Dune” movies have been released; “Dune: Part Two” opened in theaters in March. The combined box office revenue of both movies is over $1.1 billion thus far. Denis Villeneuve has confirmed that he is working on a third movie.

The series is co-produced by Max and Legendary Television, with Legendary also producing the film franchise.

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates!

Must Read: King Charles Chooses To Meet David Beckham Over Son Prince Harry Citing “Full” Schedule (Report)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News