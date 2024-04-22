Dune 2, led by Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, is on rampage mode. On a favorable note, the epic science fiction film directed by Denis Villeneuve has concluded its eighth weekend in the overseas markets. It is now all set to enter the $700 million club. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Dune: Part Two is the second of a two-part adaptation of the 1965 novel Dune by Frank Herbert. It revolves around Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) uniting with the people of Frenmen people of Arrakis to battle House Harkonnen. Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem have reprised their characters from the first film. Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, and Souheila Yacoub joined the bandwagon in the second installment.

Dune 2 Box Overseas Office Collection

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando, Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya starrer has added another $4.2 million in its eighth weekend in the overseas market. A drop of around 47% was witnessed compared to last weekend, but the film has battled massive competition and managed to stay strong despite completing over a month at the box office.

Dune 2 has made a total box office collection of $419.2 million from the international circuits. China ($49.2 million), UK ($48.8 million), France ($42.6 million), and Germany ($39.7 million) are among the leading markets.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

From the domestic market, the sci-fi film has accumulated a sum of $276.6 million so far. The overall collections at the worldwide box office now stand at $695.8 million.

The film is confirmed to make a fast-paced entry into the $700 million club. It is expected to wrap its lifetime run in the range of $705-$720 million.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

