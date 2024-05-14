A day after attending Taylor Swift’s concert in Paris with girlfriend Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper was spotted at the premiere of the John Krasinski-written and directed movie “IF” with the adorable 7-year-old daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper.

Bradley Cooper, 49, who is currently dating model Gigi Hadid, stepped out with the model for their first public date on May 12. Cooper and Hadid enjoyed a date at Taylor Swift’s singer’s Eras Tour concert series in Paris before the Maestro actor hit the red carpet for the New York City premiere of his new film “IF” on May 13.

While Hadid was noticeably absent at the event, the actor was accompanied by his daughter Lea—whom he shares with ex-Irina Shayk. According to E! News, Bradley Cooper held his daughter’s hand on the red carpet while chatting with Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso. While walking on the red carpet, wearing a colourful pink dress and sparkly blue shoes, Lea pointed to Bradley Cooper’s character Ice on one of the posters.

Written and directed by John Krasinski, the movie” IF” is about a young girl who has adventures with the forgotten imaginary friends of the world. “IF” features an all-star cast including Ryan Reynolds, Louis Gossett Jr., Bradley Cooper, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Steve Carrell.

This is not the first time Bradley Cooper walked the red carpet with his daughter, whom he credited for saving his life while appearing on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast earlier this year.

Cooper’s daughter previously walked the red carpet with him at the Maestro premiere in December 2023.

Meanwhile, a day before attending the If movie premier with his daughter, Bradley Cooper was seen on video having a great time with his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, in a private Taylor Swift concert box in Paris. A video posted on social media showed the actor and model standing up to cheer alongside Swift’s boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce.

Must Read: King Charles Chooses To Meet David Beckham Over Son Prince Harry Citing “Full” Schedule (Report)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News