If it weren’t for Jim Carrey, fans would never have witnessed Jeff Daniels outdoing himself as megalomaniacal Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker in the Netflix adaptation of “A Man in Full.” In a recent interview with Indiewire “Newsroom” star Jeff Daniels, he revealed he almost quit showbusiness before his friend and costar, Jim Carrey, talked him out of it.

Jeff Daniels starred opposite Carrey in the 1994 buddy comedy “Dumb and Dumber.” The movie followed Lloyd Christmas (Carrey) and Harry Dunne (Daniels), two affable, dim-witted pals from Rhode Island who often get into impossible situations leading to mayhem.

The duo have remained friends for decades and reprised their roles in 2014’s “Dumb and Dumber To.” In an interview with IndieWire, Jeff Daniels explained that after they finished filming the 2014 sequel, he told Carrey, “I’m done.”

Carrey reportedly talked him out of quitting acting for good, saying, “You can’t stop, man. You can’t; you’re creative, you’re going to create something, and you’ve got to keep creating. That’s what we do!”

Jeff Daniels was reportedly glad he took the advice and recently told PEOPLE he was thrilled to play Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker in “A Man in Full.” He added, “That’s where the fun is for me at this point, and that’s where the challenge is. Can I pull this off? Can he stay believable? Do you care about him enough to hang with him for the entire series? That was the challenge, and apparently, I pulled it off.”

Meanwhile, last month, while promoting his Prime Video show “American Rust: Broken Justice,” Jeff Daniels shut down the Dumb and Dumber 3 rumor with Jim Carrey. Daniels told the New York Post the sequel is not in the works, adding, “I talk to Jim [Carrey] occasionally. We’re still great friends. I have no idea where he is. None of this happens if Jim doesn’t want it to happen.”

Must Read: Trevor Noah Fearlessly Declares A Winner In Kendrick vs Drake, Says “It’s Hard To Lose A Rap Beef When It’s That Catchy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News