Chad Michael Murray is willing to reprise his role of Jake alongside Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in the Freaky Friday sequel. Two decades after its release, in May 2023, the New York Times reported that Disney confirmed a sequel is in development. The film saw Lindsay Lohan as 16-year-old Anna and Jamie Lee Curtis as her mom, Tess, who often butted heads and accidentally switched bodies after eating magic fortune cookies.

Chad Michael Murray, who played Jake, became an instant teen heartthrob after starring in the 2003 hit, which grossed over $160 million worldwide on a budget of $26 million.

While Disney announced both Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, it is unclear if other actors in the film, including Chad Micahel Murray, will reprise their roles. However, the One Tree Hill Alum expressed his interest in returning to the sequel, telling E! News, “If Jake has a story to tell, I’d be there in a heartbeat. Are you kidding me? Just to watch Jamie and Lindsay, to go back to work… To watch all that energy that Jamie brings to set… Hollywood royalty, period.”

This is not the first time Murray has shown interest in the film. Last week, when promoting his latest flick, “Mother of the Bride “, he told ET “How great would that be? To bring Jake back? It’s one of those things where [it was] such a big part of my life.”

The Freaky Friday Star also hoped to revive his character Austin Ames from the 2000s A Cinderella Story due to his daughter’s fascination with the role. The actor confirmed he’s willing to reprise his role alongside co-star Hilary Duff.

