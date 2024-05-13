Olivia Munn has opened up about her battle with cancer, revealing that she recently underwent a hysterectomy and got her uterus removed. The 43-year-old actress, who has been fighting Luminal B breast cancer since last year, made the announcement of her diagnosis two months back.

Olivia Munn chose the procedure as an alternative to Lupron injections, which led to side effects like extreme exhaustion and fatigue. The Newsroom star, who wanted to expand her family and got her eggs frozen in earlier procedures, says that now surrogacy is the only way if she wants to have more kids.

Olivia Munn Reveals Undergoing Hysterectomy Amid Cancer Battle

In a new interview with Vogue, Olivia Munn revealed that she had a hysterectomy in April, which marked her fifth major surgery since her diagnosis of cancer. “I have now had an oophorectomy and hysterectomy. I took out my uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries,” stated the actress. As for why she chose to undergo the procedure, Munn disclosed that it is an alternative to cancer medicine, which was causing her severe exhaustion, making her unable to spend time with her family.

The former television host said that as she took her prescribed medicine, the estrogen-suppressing Lupron injection, the side effects of the drug drained her energy. “It was next-level, debilitating exhaustion. I would wake up in the morning and almost immediately need to get back into bed,” she said, adding hysterectomy was the best decision because “I needed to be present for my family.”

Munn first talked about her cancer struggle in March this year when she posted a few pictures of herself from the hospital on Instagram, revealing that she had been battling the disease since April 2023. Luminal B cancer was detected in both her breasts, and the actress had to undergo a double mastectomy.

Munn Froze Her Eggs to Have Future Children with Husband

Munn has been married to comedian and actor John Mulaney since 2021, and they have a 2-year-old son, Malcolm. The actress was always looking forward to having more children in the future and hence froze her eggs three times in her life, at the ages of 33, 39, and 45, after her cancer diagnosis.

She further stated that she might want to go for surrogacy to build her family. “I don’t have the ability to carry a baby anymore, so if we want to build our family, this [surrogacy] is our option. This journey has made me realize how grateful I am to have options for not only fighting cancer but also having more children if we want because I know a lot of people don’t have those options,” Munn added.

