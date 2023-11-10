With its unique blend of high-stakes drama and complex characters, Apple TV+’s ‘The Morning Show’ has carved out a niche in the television landscape. Following the turmoil of a daytime news show after a scandal, the series blends real-world issues with gripping storytelling.

While awaiting the return of ‘The Morning Show’ for its fourth season, here are six TV series that capture a similar essence to tide you over.

Rivaling the Morning Broadcast: ‘The Newsroom’

The closest kin to ‘The Morning Show’ is HBO‘s ‘The Newsroom,’ which offers a behind-the-scenes look at cable news. Led by anchor Will McAvoy (Jeff Daniels), the series dives into the challenges of delivering honest reporting amidst corporate interference and personal dramas.

A Seaside Scandal: ‘Big Little Lies’

While ‘Big Little Lies’ trades the newsroom for the drama of coastal California, it resonates with ‘The Morning Show’ through its intricate storytelling and ensemble cast. This HBO hit parallels the Apple TV+ series in its exploration of scandal and the domino effect it has on a tight-knit community.

A News Icon’s Return: ‘Murphy Brown’

For a more classic take, ‘Murphy Brown’ offers a sitcom perspective on the world of news broadcasting. Chronicling Murphy’s return to the screen post-rehab, the show balances humor with pivotal moments of television history, much like ‘The Morning Show’ captures the zeitgeist of the current era.

A Parisian Twist on Talent: ‘Call My Agent!’

For those willing to cross the language barrier, ‘Call My Agent!’ serves as a comedic yet heartfelt glimpse into the lives of talent agents in Paris. The Netflix series shares ‘The Morning Show’s’ theme of workplace upheaval and features a plethora of star cameos.

Legal Drama Meets Current Affairs: ‘The Good Wife’

‘The Good Wife’ brings courtroom drama into the mix, with Alicia Florrick’s (Julianna Margulies) return to law mirroring Alex Levy’s solo anchoring in ‘The Morning Show.’ Both series seamlessly integrate real-world events into their narratives, offering a sharp commentary on contemporary issues.

Sports and Scandals: ‘Sports Night’

Aaron Sorkin’s ‘Sports Night’ takes viewers into the world of a sports news show, focusing on the professional and personal lives of its staff. Though more comedic than ‘The Morning Show,’ it shares the same energy of a team striving for excellence under pressure.

Each of these series offers a distinct flavor of drama, intrigue, and character complexity that fans of ‘The Morning Show’ can appreciate during the wait for the new season.

Must Read: Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Teaser Released! Gordon Cormier’s ‘Aang’ Sets On A Journey To Save The World; Intrigued Fans Say “This Gave Me Chills”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News