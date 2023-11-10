Everyone’s favorite Airbender, Aang, is all set to entertain his fans again in the live-action series Avatar: The Last Airbender. The teaser of the much anticipated Netflix series is finally here, with Gordon Cormier in the titular character—Kiawentiio Tarbell as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, and Dallas James Liu as Zuko, amongst others. Keep scrolling to learn more about this series and the trailer.

For the unversed, the live-action adaptation is based on Nickelodeon’s animated show, which became really popular among the viewers. The fantasy series featured fictional locations mainly inspired by East Asian cultures. They had four made-up nations based on the four elements of nature, i.e., Air Nomads, the Earth Kingdom, the Fire Nation, and the Water Tribes. This Netflix series will feature the same.

The 1-minute 52-second-long teaser of Avatar: The Last Airbender released in Netflix’s Geek Week gave the audience glimpses of the four nations and the main characters, including Gordon Cormier‘s Aang. It shows the situation after an attack by the Fire Nation, the same as the animated show, and only Aang can help restore the peace. Cormier’s Avatar can control all the elements for those who do not know.

Aang, along with his friends Sokka, Katara, siblings, and members of the Southern Water Tribe, go on a journey to restore harmony by going against the Fire Lord Ozai. Meanwhile, Dallas’ Zuko [the Crown Prince] is set to capture and stop them from achieving their goal.

People have shared their first reactions to Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender and are keeping their fingers crossed; the reviews are positive so far as one wrote, “This already looks 10x better than the last live action.”

Another said, “I’m cautiously optimistic. I just don’t want to get burned again… I’m excited for this.”

A third user said, “This one actually gave me chills. Excited to see more in the run-up to its season premiere.”

Followed by, “I am seriously in tears over them using the original music! I cannot freaking wait for this!” “I’m so thrilled for this! I’m being optimistic but cautious. Everything so far looks great, and what little bending we see was amazing.”

Along with one saying, “I cried a little. This looks amazing.”

And, “This gave me goosebumps…it looks like they’re giving the show the respect and quality of attention it deserves.”

Before Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender series, in 2010, another live-action adaptation titled The Last Airbender came out, which was a colossal disappointment for the fans of the animated series.

As per Variety, Albert Kim is the showrunner and executive producer for Avatar: The Last Airbender. Michael Goi Jabbar Raisani will also direct and work as executive producer, along with Rideback’s Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore. Roseanne Liang and Jet Wilkinson are amongst the other directors. The OG Nickelodeon series was by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko.

Avatar: The Last Airbender will be released on Netflix on 22nd February 2024 and is said to have eight episodes in season one. Check out the teaser of the series here:

And for more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: 5 Friends Scenes That Made Matthew Perry Shell Out ‘Main Character’ Energy: Screaming ‘Shut Up’ In Response To Ross’ Pivot To Shocking ‘Love’ Confession To Monica, These Memories Are Truly Priceless!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News