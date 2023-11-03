Within each of us, there resides a hopeless romantic yearning for connection and love. Yet, as we settle into steady relationships, this romantic spirit can sometimes wane, particularly among men, while women often maintain a stronger affinity for romance.

It’s no coincidence that romantic films are more popular among women, giving rise to the term chick flicks. Should we discourage men from enjoying these films, or should we encourage men to embrace chick flicks like what we witnessed with Peter in Family Guy (Season 5, Episode 7, Chick Cancer)?

The answer eludes me at this moment. It’s a complex matter, as we all harbor a romantic essence within our hearts. Hence, we’ve crafted this listicle to offer a dose of romantic delight through Netflix movies, allowing everyone to rekindle that spark of passion.

Scroll on to know which titles have made it to our ’10 Romantic Movies to watch on Netflix’ list. PS: It includes films like Love Is in the Air, Holidate, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and more.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (2022 film)

Directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre and written by Oscar-nominee David Magee, this Netflix film draws its inspiration from D. H. Lawrence’s classic novel. Emma Corrin and Jack O’Connell take the lead roles on the silver screen.

The movie unfolds the life of Lady Chatterley, who was born into wealth and privilege but finds herself married to a man she gradually falls out of love with. As her heart longs for more, she embarks on a passionate affair with a gamekeeper on their English estate, discovering desires and intimacies she never thought possible. Lady Chatterley’s realization that her heart and soul belong to this man leads her to challenge the conventions of her time and pursue happiness with her true love.

In this touching adaptation, Magee’s screenplay explores deeper themes from Lawrence’s novel, such as the scars of post-war trauma and the encroachment of industrialization. This cinematic journey is a captivating, emotionally charged, and immersive experience, closely aligning with Lawrence’s alternate title for the novel, Tenderness. It presents a gentle, moving love story that goes beyond mere sensuality, while still delving into the complexities of human desire and intimacy.

The Perfect Find (2023)

In the delightful romantic comedy brought to life by writer Leigh Davenport and director Numa Perrier, “The Perfect Find” draws inspiration from Tia Williams’ eponymous book. This star-studded Netflix film features a talented cast, including Gabrielle Union, Keith Powers, Aisha Hinds, D. B. Woodside, La La Anthony, and Gina Torres.

The story follows Jenna (Gabrielle Union), whose life takes a tumultuous turn with a messy public breakup and a high-profile job loss. In an effort to revive her fashion career in the bustling city of New York, Jenna is willing to set aside her pride. She partners with the formidable mogul, Darcy (Gina Torres), fully aware that this is her one chance to rebuild her reputation. However, her journey toward a comeback takes an unexpected twist when she finds herself falling for Eric (Keith Powers), her charming and much younger co-worker, who also happens to be Darcy’s son.

With her career hanging in the balance, Jenna faces a difficult decision: should she risk it all for a clandestine romance, and can she build a future with Eric despite the generational gap? Alongside Aisha Hinds, D. B. Woodside, Janet Hubert, and Alani “La La” Anthony, “The Perfect Find” is skillfully directed by Numa Perrier, with a screenplay penned by Leigh Davenport. The film is brought to life by a talented production team, including Glendon Palmer, Gabrielle Union, Jeff Morrone, Codie Elaine Oliver, and Tommy Oliver.

Persuasion (2022)

In the 2022 American period romantic film “Persuasion,” we are transported to the world of Jane Austen’s classic 1817 novel of the same name. This cinematic gem, skillfully directed by Carrie Cracknell, comes to life through the eloquent words of screenwriters Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow.

The stellar cast of this film on Netflix includes Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Richard E. Grant, and Henry Golding. The story unfolds eight years after Anne Elliot was persuaded to forgo a marriage with a charming man of humble origins, only to have their paths cross once more.

Living in the midst of her snobbish family’s financial woes, Anne Elliot stands as an unconventional woman with progressive ideals. When the dashing Frederick Wentworth, whom she had once turned away, re enters her life, Anne faces a profound dilemma. Will she choose to let go of the past and embrace a new beginning, or will she listen to the whisperings of her heart, echoing the promise of second chances?

A Tourist’s Guide to Love (2023)

Under the skillful direction of Steven K. Tsuchida and with the creative touch of Eirene Tran Donohue, this romantic comedy takes the spotlight, boasting a stellar cast including Rachael Leigh Cook, Scott Ly, Missi Pyle, Ben Feldman, Nondumiso Tembe, and Andrew Barth Feldman. The breathtaking landscapes of Vietnam serve as a stunning backdrop to the story.

The narrative of this Netflix film follows a travel executive who finds herself unexpectedly dealing with a breakup. In a bold decision, she embraces an assignment that whisks her away to Vietnam, where she embarks on an undercover mission to delve into the intricacies of the tourist industry. What ensues is a journey filled with both adventure and romance as she forges a profound connection with her Vietnamese expat tour guide. Together, they opt for the scenic route, diverting the tour bus to explore uncharted territories in life and love, crafting an unforgettable off-the-beaten-path experience.

Your Place or Mine (2023)

In Aline Brosh McKenna’s directorial debut, this romantic comedy takes flight, featuring the charismatic Reese Witherspoon, who also takes on a producer’s role, and the charming Ashton Kutcher. They share the screen as best friends who decide to embark on an unconventional adventure: swapping houses for a week. Joining this dynamic duo in the Netflix film are Jesse Williams, Zoë Chao, Wesley Kimmel, Tig Notaro, and Steve Zahn in supporting roles.

Set against the backdrop of Los Angeles in 2003, Debbie Dunn (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter Coleman (Ashton Kutcher) find their lives taking an unexpected turn after a night of poker with another couple. Their relationship evolves as they spend the night together at Debbie’s home. However, Peter, a budding writer with an unpredictable streak, makes it clear that he’s not interested in a romantic commitment. On the other hand, practical choices led Debbie away from her dream of becoming an editor, ultimately becoming an accountant while raising her son, Jack (Wesley Kimmel).

Fast forward two decades, and Debbie and Peter have become inseparable best friends. Peter thrives as a successful businessman in New York City, while Debbie remains in Los Angeles, working as an accountant at Jack’s middle school. Their lives take an intriguing twist when Debbie decides to pursue an accounting program in New York, aiming for a higher-paying job to cover the costly medication her son requires, an expense not fully covered by insurance. As she heads to New York, she will be staying at Peter’s apartment.

While this film had its moments, it received a mixed range of reviews from critics, with some finding the chemistry between Witherspoon and Kutcher lacking.

Love Is in the Air (2023)

In the Australian romantic comedy directed by Adrian Powers, we are transported into the enchanting world of seaplane pilot Dana Randall, portrayed by the talented Delta Goodrem. She gracefully navigates the breathtaking landscapes of the North Australian tropics while grappling with the unexpected arrival of a man assigned with the mission of closing down her beloved business.

Dana, deeply committed to her role as a pilot for a small Queensland company, plays a vital role in serving the remote community and attending to visiting tourists. Her compassionate nature often leads her to prioritize the well-being of the people and wildlife in the region, even if it means sacrificing high-paying customers.

On the other side of the story, we have William Mitchell, depicted by Joshua Sasse, who is dispatched from London by ITCM Financial, an investment firm headed by his father, Duncan (Hugh Parker). William’s mission is crystal clear: he must journey to the Australian tropics and evaluate Fullerton Airways, a struggling family-run seaplane business that the firm has been supporting. Armed with the intention to recommend its closure due to financial challenges, William has only a week to personally inspect the company’s financial records and return in time for a crucial board meeting where its fate will be determined. His success in this endeavor is paramount to securing a promotion within the company and fulfilling a goal set by his father, Duncan, to become a Junior Director.

This heartwarming tale unfolds amidst the lush landscapes of Australia, bringing together two individuals from vastly different worlds in a story that promises to enchant and entertain.

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between (2022)

In the realm of romantic drama, “Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between” is a promising directorial debut unfolded under the guidance of Michael Lewen. Amy Reed and Ben York Jones work their storytelling magic on the screenplay, drawing inspiration from Jennifer E. Smith’s novel of the same name. This enchanting Netflix film boasts a talented cast, featuring Jordan Fisher, Talia Ryder, Ayo Edebiri, and Nico Hiraga.

The story revolves around the young love shared by Claire and Aidan. In a pact made before they head off to college, they decide to part ways. However, their connection is far from over, and they embark on a poignant journey, retracing the steps of their relationship during one last, unforgettable date. As they revisit both familiar and unexpected places, their hearts are gripped by a pivotal question: Do they choose to stay together and face the unknown future, or do they bid their final farewells forever?

This film promises to take viewers on a journey of love, nostalgia, and the bittersweet choices that accompany young romance.

Good on Paper (2021)

In a charming romantic comedy debut by director Kimmy Gatewood and screenwriter Iliza Shlesinger, a talented cast, including Shlesinger, Ryan Hansen, Margaret Cho, and Rebecca Rittenhouse, shines in the heart of Los Angeles.

We meet Andrea Singer, a stand-up comedian and aspiring actress, grappling with the challenges of her entertainment career. On her way back from a New York audition, Andrea’s lost boarding pass is returned by Dennis Kelley, setting the stage for a blossoming connection during their shared flight.

As their friendship deepens while exploring the city together, Andrea finds Dennis to be a unique blend of confidence and humility. He becomes a valuable ally in her audition preparations, but Andrea remains steadfast in her belief that her feelings for Dennis are strictly platonic.

Holidate (2020)

In the hands of director John Whitesell, a heartwarming tale comes to life, crafted by Tiffany Paulsen’s screenplay. The film showcases a talented ensemble cast, featuring Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Jake Manley, Jessica Capshaw, Andrew Bachelor, Frances Fisher, Manish Dayal, and Kristin Chenoweth.

Our story unfolds when Sloane and Jackson serendipitously meet at a store’s return counter. Both weary of disastrous dating experiences (in his case) and family holiday meddling (in hers), they decide to strike an unconventional deal. Their plan involves pretending to be a couple exclusively during the holiday season, offering each other a break from the holiday chaos.

What begins as a practical solution to make the festive season more bearable gradually, and against their own expectations, evolves into something deeper. As they navigate the intricacies of romance, they find themselves pleasantly surprised, even as they playfully challenge the clichés that often accompany matters of the heart.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018)

Director Susan Johnson, with a skillful screenplay by Sofia Alvarez, brings to life the delightful teen romantic comedy “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.” The film features a stellar cast and was released on Netflix in 2018, earning critical acclaim.

The story revolves around Lara Jean Covey, a typical high school student whose life takes an unexpected turn when her secret love letters are sent to her past crushes, thanks to her mischievous sister Kitty. As the recipients approach her, including her next-door neighbor Josh and her rival Gen’s boyfriend, Peter Kavinsky, Lara Jean embarks on a journey of self-discovery and the possibility of genuine romance, delivering a heartwarming coming-of-age story.

Indulge in these inspiring cinematic experiences that can ignite the flames of romance in your heart. Don’t hesitate; choose a movie or dive into all of them to explore the depths of human emotions and connections. Your adventure begins with the play button – seize the opportunity now.

We hope this list of romantic movies on Netflix will help you the next time you’re looking for something to keep the spark of passion alive.

