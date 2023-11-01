Dakota Johnson is one of the in-demand actresses in Hollywood who has proved her worth as an A-lister in the industry with her versatility and delicate acting skills. Even after being the daughter of a star couple, the actress had to put her hard work and dedication to the level where she could be recognized as her own. Her major breakthrough role was Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades trilogy, along with Jamie Dornan.

However, did you know she was not ready to become Anastasia Steele for the movie as she didn’t know what to do but was overtly joyed when the call came in after she gave the audition? Well, that’s right. Scroll ahead to read what had happened after she gave her audition for Fifty Shades of Grey.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Dakota Johnson revealed that she had given her audition by reading a monologue from Ingmar Bergman’s film Persona and shared that the makers were going with a more mature way of showing s*x in the movie and said, “They weren’t–and I can’t think of a better word right now–p*ssy footing around the subject.” After the audition was over, she was waiting with anticipation for when the phone would ring, and when it did, she was too overwhelmed.

Talking about the experience of getting the phone call, Dakota Johnson said, “They said, ‘You got the offer,’ and I couldn’t speak. I was just so relieved. I was crying and crying. Water was literally squirting out of my eyes because I had been so stressed out. And there’s this giant Doberman Pincher laying on the bed next to me. And he just slowly fell asleep. It was so special and [this dog] didn’t give a f*ck about me and what I was going through.”

But she didn’t know what to do with her character, Anastasia Steele. Dakota acknowledged that it was all a bit strange and shared while talking about the photo shoot that as she hadn’t done anything like that before, it was all new for her, and she didn’t know what was going on. But later, everyone got chilled out and relaxed.

Even though she hadn’t read the books before taking the part, the Persuasion actress knew what the story was about, and she thought it was an incredible love story. She further shared, “Erica (EL James) did a really good job of explaining how that just can happen sometimes and you have this chemical pull to someone. Adding in the s*x makes it perfect. Sometimes you feel a little bit naughty and that’s okay.”

Well, thank God Dakota Johnson did the part as she gave absolute justice to the character. Don’t you think?

