Neil Patrick Harris came out as gay in 2006, shocking everyone – especially the fans of iconic sitcom, How I Met Your Mother. The actor has been happily married to chef David Burtka for almost a decade, and the couple shares twins, 12-year-old Harper and Gideon. But did you know before falling in love with Burtka and calling on his happily ever after, NPH had a huge crush on Nick Jonas? Yes, that’s right! Scroll below as we detail when our Barney Stinson could not help drooling over the Jonas Brothers member.

Nick Jonas is undoubtedly a handsome hunk who enjoys a huge fan following. The 30-year-old is married to Indian-American actress Priyanka Chopra, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in 2022 via surrogacy. Before tying the knot with PeCee, Nick, who began his career as a Disney child artist, dated many A-listers, including Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, and Olivia Culpo. A true blue teen superstar, Nick Jonas’s irresistible charm gained him many admirers, and one of them included Neil Patrick Harris.

Neil Patrick Harris – who is 19 years Nick Jonas’ senior, made the shocking revelation in 2015, admitting he had a crush on the Disney icon. Appearing on The Wendy Williams Show, NPH named the Jo Bro member his crush, hinting he had a thing for Nick when he was underage.

“And he was really good-looking before it was kind of allowed to think he was good-looking, which was a bit of a problem. You kinda had to wait until he turned to be, you know, 19 to 20,” the How I Met Your Mother alum said. “David knows it, so I guess it’s not a bad thing to say…Nick Jonas,” Harris added.

The ‘Sucker’ singer was 23 at the time of Harris’ appearance on Williams’ talk show while the ‘Gone Girl’ actor was 43.

Wendy was amazed as NPH was seated on a hot seat during the interview, but what Neil said sparked a social media debacle when the clip was recently reposted on TikTok. “How do celebs get away with comments like this? He was 42 here,” the video was captioned. However, the fuss soon died down as several fans stood up with Harris, claiming he did not do anything other than being honest about who he liked.

Neil Patrick Harris proudly admitted his sexuality when he was 33. In an interview with People, he said, ” I am happy to dispel any rumors or misconceptions and am quite proud to say that I am a very content gay man living my life to the fullest and feel most fortunate to be working with wonderful people in the business I love.”

