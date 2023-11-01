Movies getting adapted from video games are nothing new. However, the release of Five Nights at Freddy’s has changed the meaning of horror flick in the audience’s mind, and ever since it hit the theatres, the movie has been receiving raving reviews. It’s a perfect pick for this Halloween, and make sure you sit at the end of the film as there’s a small surprise for y’all. Scroll ahead to get to the scoop.

After Resident Evil, Silent Hill, and other zombie survival franchises, Five Nights at Freddy’s is making quite a noise at the box office with its intriguing plotline and spine-chilling jump scares. The film stars Josh Hutcherson (Hunger Games fame) as Mike Schmidt, who takes a nighttime security job at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, which was closed for years over a few mysterious deaths at the place. Slowly, things worsen, and Mike figures out there’s more to the place than what it seems.

Now, as it seems, the movie has left a small detail that might become a major hint for its second film of the franchise. Little spoilers are ahead, so read at your own risk!

While the story of Five Nights at Freddy’s revolves around the mystery behind why and how the murderous mascots are coming back to life and creating chaos, at the film’s end, things start to see in a positive light as Mike gets his sister’s custody while the police officer Vanessa lies in coma. But the lingering question remains – will there be a second movie? A Six Nights at Freddy’s may be?

In the mid-credits scene, we see a taxi driver which is played by YouTuber and gamer Cory Devante Williams, aka CoryxKenshin, as mentioned in a report of Men’sHealth, where we would also find Balloon Boy, the last mascot to be sitting in the back seat. Balloon Boy is the character from the second Five Nights at Freddy’s, which proves there will be a second one. The movie even ends with a creepy voice saying, “Come find me.”

Well, that’s enough!

Have you watched Five Nights at Freddy‘s yet? As per reports, by Sunday, the movie had already earned $78 million at the North American box office, which is huge as the biggest-ever domestic debut for a Halloween weekend release.

If you haven’t watched it yet, have your way of experiencing the jump scares!

