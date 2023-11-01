Heidi Klum knows what her fans expect from her on the amusing occasion of Halloween 2023. She set the standard for herself and others after dressing up as a worm last year; fans were anticipating her costume for this year, and she surely did not disappoint. The model not only stunned everyone with the final ensemble, but the build-up before that kept her fans on their toes, giving everyone a glimpse of her different Halloween looks.

Klum is an eminent personality in the world of modeling and a famous host of popular shows such as Germany’s Next Topmodel and Project Runway. She also graces the judges panel of America’s Got Talent, aka AGT, alongside Modern Family fame Sofia Vergara. The supermodel has a large fan following on her social media account, and she keeps her fans hooked to it with her regular posts sharing moments from her life.

Similarly, she kept her fans guessing about her 2023 Halloween costume as she dropped posts in different looks before unveiling the actual one. Let’s take a look at Heidi Klum’s 2023 Halloween outfits.

1. Comfy skeletal jumpsuit to welcome the spookiness!

Heidi Klum shared a picture on her Instagram where she is dressed in an overall with a hood. The attire had a skeleton printed that looked cozy enough to snuggle up and watch a horror movie or something while lying on the couch. It is a black-and-white image; hence, it is hard to make out the colors.

Klum paired the outfit with sunnies, as one can notice the pointy Halloween-apt manicure on her. She was lying in the lap of her husband, Tom Kaulitz, and her outfit was on perfect display.

Check out the first photo in the lineup here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

2. What is it? Is it a demonic flower? An alien? Or a weird creature?

The next post that we have here for you is a short video clip that she shared on her Instagram, and it completely threw her fans off and left them scratching their heads. She sported a bald, scaly look with heavy prosthetics on her face and red-hued head. She had a red cape on, which also featured a hood. The fabric of the outfit was tulle, and it added definition to her look.

She sported dark and golden eyeshadow with gold highlights all over her face. Golden lips with a blackish outline gave her makeup a very spooky and devilish vibe. Not much of her outfit beyond that was revealed in the post. Here’s what she opted for to keep her followers puzzled and bewildered.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

3. Beauty at its best

Drumrolls! Heidi Klum, after her skeleton-printed overall and weird devilish otherworldly creature look, finally unveiled her Halloween 2023 outfit, and it is regal and outstanding. The model stunned everyone by turning into a peacock and had others’ help imitating the feathers. She arrived at Marquee as the majestic bird dropping jaws left-right-and-center.

Heidi was covered in an ombre velvet bodysuit with a beak like a bird. She added long fake lashes to recreate a peacock’s plumage. Ten people were dressed in blue, green, and golden to be her feathers as she formed a giant peacock in its full glory. Klum also roped in her husband to play a big peacock egg.

Her face was covered as part of the look, featuring a beak, and her uncovered eyes sported orange makeup, completing her look.

See it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

Heidi Klum told Entertainment Tonight that her peacock outfit took six hours to make, and in the video shared by Pop Base on X, you can see her husband, Tom Kaulitz, beside her dressed as the egg.

Heidi Klum reveals her peacock Halloween costume this year took 6 hours to put together. pic.twitter.com/q3ZP6GixPK — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 1, 2023

Heidi has once again proved that she is the undisputed queen of Halloween, and we all hail her with our heads bowed down.

