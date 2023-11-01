Megan Fox is known for her foot-in-the-mouth interviews, often leading to controversies. The biggest one was getting fired from Transformers after she compared her director, Michael Bay, with Adolf Hitler. The actress is now a prominent figure in Hollywood, but she once described her firing from the blockbuster franchise as a low point in her career.

Fox appeared as Mikaela Banes in the first two films in the franchise, with Shia LaBeouf opposite her. Unfortunately, she did not return for the third installment as her comments about Bay agitated the film’s executive producer, Steven Spielberg. Bay revealed it in an interview with GQ Magazine. He also went on to take a sarcastic dig at the actress by adding that Fox loved to get a response in a wrong way.

Getting on the wrong side of a veteran and influential director like Steven Spielberg had its side effects as Megan Fox suffered in her career. The actress, as per an interview with Cosmopolitan, was given a chance to apologize to Michael Bay [also an influential filmmaker] and get her career back on track. Fox, who is known for being vocal about her opinions, declined the offer and went on with her life.

Speaking to the media outlet, Megan Fox said, “That was absolutely the low point of my career. But without – ‘that thing’ – I wouldn’t have learned as quickly as I did. All I had to do was apologize – and I refused. I was so self-righteous at 23, I couldn’t see [that] it was for the greater good. I really thought I was Joan of Arc.”

Megan went on to reveal that people close to her were hurt by her firing from Transformers, but that invoked a spiritual growth in her.

Although Megan Fox and Michael Bay were able to get past their differences and work together in 2016’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. Bay was one of the film’s producers, while Dave Green helmed the director’s chair.

Amid the firing of Fox from Transformers, her co-star Shia LaBeouf felt blessed as he thought he didn’t have much to offer in the film’s storyline with her character around. He accepted that it was very selfish of him to feel that way.

Meanwhile, Megan Fox again created controversy with her Halloween costume choice for this year. She dressed up as a Kill Bill character, defying the SAG-AFTRA rules. Lisa Ann Walter slammed the Jennifer’s Body actress for her choice of look.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Friends Theme Song ‘I’ll Be There For You’ Spikes With 1.3 Million Streams Since ‘Chandler’ Matthew Perry’s Death; Memoir Turns Top-Seller, Sold Off The Shelves Since His Tragic Demise!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News