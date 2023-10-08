Megan Fox has been the queen of boldness for years now; she is perceived as a s*x symbol in Hollywood, but the actress once shared how she hated being called s*xy all the time. The actress often makes headlines for her fashion outings and her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. She has always been unapologetic and bold about her life choices and spoke about it publicly. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

Fox is a person who has her foot in her mouth, and she had to face problems for that as well, like the time when she compared her Transformers director, Michael Bay, with Hitler, drawing the wrath of the crew members of the film who wrote a long letter bashing the actress. When she started out in the showbiz, she was being compared to Angelina Jolie, which also annoyed her.

Megan Fox is one of the most gorgeous actresses in showbiz who is stated as the s*x symbol by everyone, but the actress once expressed her disgust for being called s*xy by everybody. Per a Mirror report, the Transformers star expressed her annoyance in an interview with People and said, “I just don’t like being called s*xy; it embarrasses me.”

Megan Fox continued, “I’m in a situation where I get lots of compliments all the time. I’m very lucky. People tell me that I am beautiful and that I am s*xy all day, but I hate it. I don’t know how to react. It’s embarrassing. How would you feel if people called you the most s*xy person in the world ALL day? It’s strange, you know.” Yeah, that would be awkward to get the same compliment over and over again!

On the professional front, Megan Fox recently featured alongside Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham in The Expendables 4, aka Expend4bles. The film came out last month, but unfortunately, despite the star power, it failed to impress the audiences at the theatres as it turned out to be the lowest-grossing film in the franchise.

For more such throwbacks on your favorite Hollywood stars, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: The Exorcist: Believer Box Office: Halloween Fever Takes Over Hollywood As The Horror Film Eyes A $47.1 Million Worldwide Opening Weekend, Nun 2 & Saw X Stay Strong In The Top 10

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News