The Exorcist: Believer has taken over the Box Office, however, the response has not been a miraculous number. The film, released on October 6, and crossed $11.9 million, including $2.9 million in previews, aiming for a $28 million weekend domestically.

Reports suggest that the film will be eyeing a worldwide opening weekend worth $47.1 million. This clearly seems to be the impact of the Halloween season since word of mouth for the R-rated horror flick was really underwhelming.

Much so as the franchise rights were sold at $400 million that was the sealed deal for three films amounting to each film budgeted at around $133 million.

The numbers for this weekend seem on the lower side, with Horror flicks claiming their spots in the top 10. While the film targeted a $28 million weekend, Saw X took the post 3 with $8 million weekend. Nun 2 took the seventh spot with $2.6 million.

Deadline, as per a report quoted, “As is typical for a horror movie, Believer played best in South Central and West. IMAX and PLF screens are driving close to 40% of ticket sales so far, with the AMC Burbank close to $50K, the best in the country.”

However, the total for all the films is still underwhelming at the Box Office, and all hopes lie on Taylor Swift’s Concert film The Eras Tour now, to boost the box office.

According to Deadline, The Exorcist: Believer‘s previews were just $850K more than what Saw X earned from a day before the release with the previews. After two weeks of release, Saw X stands at a total of $32.8 million.

The Exorcist: Believer, directed by David Gordon Green, is the direct sequel of The Exorcist, released in 1973. However, it is the sixth installment in the much-loved horror franchise, which has been an instant click amongst audiences. The film disregards all the installments as it establishes itself as the sequel to the first film that was released in 1973.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

