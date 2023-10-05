Looks like it is raining horror movies in Hollywood as the Halloween season is approaching. After A Haunting in Venice, The Nun II and Saw X released, the fans will soon be treated to another horror movie called The Exorcist: Believer. The film helmed by David Gordon Green will be the sixth instalment in the well-received The Exorcist franchise. As movie lovers gear up to watch the new horror film at a theatre nearby, we got you its box office analysis. Scroll down to read the details.

The Exorcist: Believer is set 50 years after the original 1973 film, which proved to be quite a hit back in the day. We must also tell you The Exorcist became the first horror movie to score a Best Picture Oscar nomination. Speaking of the latest, it stars Ellen Burstyn in the lead role.

Speaking of The Exorcist: Believer box office analysis, according to Variety, the supernatural horror thriller will look forward to claim the numero uno spot a the ticket window. However, Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” concert film which is scheduled to release on October 13 will prove to be a hindrance for the movie. We must tell you The Exorcist: Believer was earlier supposed to release on Friday, The 13th to make it look more spooky. Now, according to reports, the film changed its release date to October 6 to avoid locking horns with Swift’s concert film.

Take a look at the movie’s trailer:

If box office reports are to be believed, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film is expected to rake in a massive $100 million in the first few days of its release whereas Universal’s The Exorcist: Believer will now aim to open between $30 million and $36 million in North America with 3600 screens.

Also, let’s not forget recent horror flicks like A Haunting in Venice, The Nun II and Saw X failed to get the audience to jump out of their seats.

Interestingly, director David Gordon Green has a reputation for releasing The Exorcist franchise near Halloween, as he did the same in 2018, 2021, and 2022. Also, The Exorcist: Believer is the first of the planned trilogy, with a sequel already set for an April 2025 release.

