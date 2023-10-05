Taylor Swift leads the list of nominees for the MTV Europe Music Awards.
The 33-year-old pop star has received six nominations in total, including nods in the Best Artist, Best Song, and Best Video categories.
Olivia Rodrigo and SZA have received five nominations each, and they’re also among the contenders for the Best Artist, Best Song, and Best Video gongs.
Trending
Olivia Rodrigo, 20 – who recently released her second studio album, ‘Guts’ – has been nominated for the Best Pop and Biggest Fans accolades.
SZA, on the other hand, is among the nominees for the Best Live and Best R and B gongs.
The other contenders for the Best Artist award include Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus and Nicki Minaj.
Doja, 27 – whose real name is Amala Dlamini – has also been nominated for the Best Song and Best Video prizes.
The list of nominees includes 26 first-timers, including BTS’s Jungkook, Central Cee, FLO, Ice Spice and PinkPantheress, all of whom have received three nominations.
Elsewhere, Asake, Coi Leray, Metro Boomin, NewJeans, Peso Pluma and Renee Rapp all have two nominations each.
This year’s awards show – which is being staged in Paris for the first time since 1995 – will also feature a brand-new category called Best Afrobeats.
Asake, Aya Nakamura, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Davido and Rema have all been nominated for the inaugural award.
The show will be held at Paris Nord Villepinte and will be broadcast live on MTV in more than 150 countries around the world.
Fans can visit mtvema.com to vote for their favorite artist. Voting will remain open until October 31.
MTV Europe Music Awards nominees:
Best Song:
- Doja Cat – ‘Paint the Town Red’
- Jung Kook feat. Latto – ‘Seven’
- Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’
- Olivia Rodrigo – ‘vampire’
- SZA – ‘Kill Bill’
- Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’
- Rema with Selena Gomez – ‘Calm Down’
Best Video:
- Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Bongos’
- Doja Cat – ‘Paint the Town Red’
- Little Simz – ‘Gorilla’
- Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’
- Olivia Rodrigo – ‘vampire’
- SZA – ‘Kill Bill’
- Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’
Best Artist:
- Doja Cat
- Miley Cyrus
- Nicki Minaj
- Olivia Rodrigo
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
Best Collaboration:
- Central Cee x Dave – ‘Sprinter’
- David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’
- KAROL G, Shakira – ‘TQG’
- Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage – ‘Creepin’
- PinkPantheress, Ice Spice – ‘Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2’
- Rema with Selena Gomez – ‘Calm Down’
Best New:
- Coi Leray
- FLO
- Ice Spice
- Peso Pluma
- PinkPantheress
- Renee Rapp
Best Pop:
- Billie Eilish
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Miley Cyrus
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
Best Afrobeats:
- Asake
- Aya Nakamura
- Ayra Starr
- Burna Boy
- Davido
- Rema
Best Rock:
- Arctic Monkeys
- Foo Fighters
- Maneskin
- Metallica
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- The Killers
Best Latin:
- Anitta
- Bad Bunny
- KAROL G
- Peso Pluma
- ROSALÍA
- Shakira
Best K-pop:
- FIFTY FIFTY
- Jung Kook
- NewJeans
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Best Alternative:
- Blur
- Fall Out Boy
- Lana Del Rey
- Paramore
- Thirty Seconds to Mars
- YUNGBLUD
Best Electronic:
- Alesso
- Calvin Harris
- David Guetta
- Swedish House Mafia
- Peggy Gou
- Tiesto
Best Hip Hop:
- Cardi B
- Central Cee
- Lil Wayne
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Metro Boomin
- Nicki Minaj
- Travis Scott
Best R and B:
- Chloe
- Chris Brown
- Steve Lacy
- Summer Walker
- SZA
- Usher
Best Live:
- Beyonce
- Burna Boy
- Ed Sheeran
- Maneskin
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Best Push:
- November 2022: Flo Milli
- December 2022: Reneé Rapp
- January 2023: Sam Ryder
- February 2023: Armani White
- March 2023: FLETCHER
- April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER
- May 2023: Ice Spice
- June 2023: FLO
- July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith
- August 2023: Kaliii
- September 2023: GloRilla
- October 2023: Benson Boone
Biggest Fans:
- Anitta
- Billie Eilish
- BLACKPINK
- Jungkook
- Nicki Minaj
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Selena Gomez
- Taylor Swift
Best Group:
- aespa
- FLO
- Jonas Brothers
- Maneskin
- NewJeans
- OneRepublic
- SEVENTEEN
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Must Read: Selena Gomez Goes Unfiltered About Her Mental Health Struggles & It’s The Motivation We Needed To Get Through The Tough Days!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News