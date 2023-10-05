Taylor Swift leads the list of nominees for the MTV Europe Music Awards.

The 33-year-old pop star has received six nominations in total, including nods in the Best Artist, Best Song, and Best Video categories.

Olivia Rodrigo and SZA have received five nominations each, and they’re also among the contenders for the Best Artist, Best Song, and Best Video gongs.

Olivia Rodrigo, 20 – who recently released her second studio album, ‘Guts’ – has been nominated for the Best Pop and Biggest Fans accolades.

SZA, on the other hand, is among the nominees for the Best Live and Best R and B gongs.

The other contenders for the Best Artist award include Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus and Nicki Minaj.

Doja, 27 – whose real name is Amala Dlamini – has also been nominated for the Best Song and Best Video prizes.

The list of nominees includes 26 first-timers, including BTS’s Jungkook, Central Cee, FLO, Ice Spice and PinkPantheress, all of whom have received three nominations.

Elsewhere, Asake, Coi Leray, Metro Boomin, NewJeans, Peso Pluma and Renee Rapp all have two nominations each.

This year’s awards show – which is being staged in Paris for the first time since 1995 – will also feature a brand-new category called Best Afrobeats.

Asake, Aya Nakamura, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Davido and Rema have all been nominated for the inaugural award.

The show will be held at Paris Nord Villepinte and will be broadcast live on MTV in more than 150 countries around the world.

Fans can visit mtvema.com to vote for their favorite artist. Voting will remain open until October 31.

MTV Europe Music Awards nominees:

Best Song:

Doja Cat – ‘Paint the Town Red’ Jung Kook feat. Latto – ‘Seven’ Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’ Olivia Rodrigo – ‘vampire’ SZA – ‘Kill Bill’ Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’ Rema with Selena Gomez – ‘Calm Down’

Best Video:

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Bongos’ Doja Cat – ‘Paint the Town Red’ Little Simz – ‘Gorilla’ Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’ Olivia Rodrigo – ‘vampire’ SZA – ‘Kill Bill’ Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’

Best Artist:

Doja Cat Miley Cyrus Nicki Minaj Olivia Rodrigo SZA Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration:

Central Cee x Dave – ‘Sprinter’ David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’ KAROL G, Shakira – ‘TQG’ Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage – ‘Creepin’ PinkPantheress, Ice Spice – ‘Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2’ Rema with Selena Gomez – ‘Calm Down’

Best New:

Coi Leray FLO Ice Spice Peso Pluma PinkPantheress Renee Rapp

Best Pop:

Billie Eilish Dua Lipa Ed Sheeran Miley Cyrus Olivia Rodrigo Taylor Swift

Best Afrobeats:

Asake Aya Nakamura Ayra Starr Burna Boy Davido Rema

Best Rock:

Arctic Monkeys Foo Fighters Maneskin Metallica Red Hot Chili Peppers The Killers

Best Latin:

Anitta Bad Bunny KAROL G Peso Pluma ROSALÍA Shakira

Best K-pop:

FIFTY FIFTY Jung Kook NewJeans SEVENTEEN Stray Kids TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Best Alternative:

Blur Fall Out Boy Lana Del Rey Paramore Thirty Seconds to Mars YUNGBLUD

Best Electronic:

Alesso Calvin Harris David Guetta Swedish House Mafia Peggy Gou Tiesto

Best Hip Hop:

Cardi B Central Cee Lil Wayne Lil Uzi Vert Metro Boomin Nicki Minaj Travis Scott

Best R and B:

Chloe Chris Brown Steve Lacy Summer Walker SZA Usher

Best Live:

Beyonce Burna Boy Ed Sheeran Maneskin SZA Taylor Swift The Weeknd

Best Push:

November 2022: Flo Milli December 2022: Reneé Rapp January 2023: Sam Ryder February 2023: Armani White March 2023: FLETCHER April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER May 2023: Ice Spice June 2023: FLO July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith August 2023: Kaliii September 2023: GloRilla October 2023: Benson Boone

Biggest Fans:

Anitta Billie Eilish BLACKPINK Jungkook Nicki Minaj Olivia Rodrigo Sabrina Carpenter Selena Gomez Taylor Swift

Best Group:

aespa FLO Jonas Brothers Maneskin NewJeans OneRepublic SEVENTEEN TOMORROW X TOGETHER

