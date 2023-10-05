Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo is making noise for all the right reasons. Recently, Rajinikanth’s Jailer stormed the worldwide box office, becoming the second highest-grossing Tamil film of all-time, and now, Vijay’s next is said to be the next big thing from the Kollywood industry. As of now, the film is moving in the right direction and has already created history with its advance booking in the UK. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also marks Sanjay Dutt‘s debut in Tamil films, and his face-off against Thalapathy Vijay will be a treat to watch on the big screen. Apart from that, Trisha and Vijay are reuniting after 14 years, which is, of course, a special thing in itself. And then, there’s an ever-increasing hype about LCU (Lokesh Kanagaraj Universe). All in all, things have fallen into place for this upcoming action thriller.

While the Indian box office will explode when Leo releases, it’s the craze in the overseas market that has left everyone stunned. Yes, Thalapathy Vijay enjoys a strong fan base in several different international territories, but no one expected the film to break records in advance booking itself.

As per trade reports, Leo has already sold tickets of over £300K through advance booking for day 1 in the UK. With such a stupendous response, the film has already become the third-biggest Indian opener in the country by surpassing the opening day of Salman Khan’s Sultan (£271K). With 14 days more to go, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer is expected to emerge as the biggest opener even before hitting theatres.

Take a look at the highest Indian openers in the UK:

Pathaan – £319K

Jawan – £307K

Leo – £300K+ (14 days to go)

Sultan – £271K

Chennai Express – £258.5K

Race 3 – £254.8K

Ponniyin Selvan 1 – £250K

Dhoom 3 – £249.5K

Ponniyin Selvan 2 – £228.5K

Dilwale – £218K

