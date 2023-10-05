Thalapathy Vijay’s next biggie, Leo, is all set to hit theatres on 19th October. The film is enjoying a huge buzz in the market and is expected to become the biggest success in Vijay’s career. Not just that, it is even touted to emerge as one of the biggest Kollywood hits at the worldwide box office. But is the competition easy for the film to be among the toppers? Keep reading to know more!

The upcoming action thriller marks the reunion of Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj after their successful outing, Master. Apart from this reunion, it is said that the film is a part of LCU (Lokesh Kanagaraj Universe), which has taken its hype to a peak, especially considering the ever-increasing popularity of Vikram.

As we reported recently, Leo is enjoying tremendous response in pre-sales in the overseas market and has already surpassed the opening day of several Kollywood biggies in the advance booking alone, which clearly hints at a record-breaking box office run. With all things falling in the right place, we’re set to witness one of the biggest films from the Tamil film industry.

With a strong buzz on the ground, Thalapathy Vijay is aiming to make a place among the highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office with Leo. Take a look at the list below to know the competitors Vijay’s film will be facing:

2.0 – 800 crores gross

Jailer – 605 crores gross

Ponniyin Selvan 1 – 482.70 crores gross

Vikram – 426 crores gross

Kabali – 400 crores gross (estimates)

As of now, it seems that Leo has the potential of hitting 500 crores and becoming the third Tamil film to do so, and that’s simply superb, considering the trailer hasn’t been unveiled yet.

What do you think? Will Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo be able to challenge the aforementioned biggies and become one of the top Kollywood grossers at the worldwide box office? Share with us through comments.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

