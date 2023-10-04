Ever since its release, Jawan has been on a record-breaking spree at the box office and recently, it inaugurated the 600 crore club in India. With this, Shah Rukh Khan has proved he’s unstoppable when it comes to making records. With the film’s entry into the 600 crore club, the superstar has witnessed a hike in Star Ranking!

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan surpassed Akshay Kumar’s 1900 points to dethrone him from the second position in the Star Ranking. Now, with Jawan entering the 600 crore club at the Indian box office, the superstar has seen a hike of 100 points, taking his tally to 2150 points and further strengthening his second spot.

As of now, Salman Khan is at the top in Koimoi Star Ranking with a total of 2550 points. As we can see, there’s a difference of 400 points between the two stars. With an ongoing unprecedented run of the Jawan star, he can cover the distance with just one more film. However, the major roadblock is Tiger 3 releasing this Diwali, which will give a boost to Salman in the points table.

To know more, visit ‘Stars’ Power Index’.

Meanwhile, speaking about the worldwide collection of Jawan, the film stands at a whopping total of 1082.52 crores gross (as per the last update). In India, the biggie stands at 616.11 crores at the Indian box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Jawan Box Office: Atlee Beats Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Kabir Khan In Directors’ Ranking & That Speaks Volumes Of Shah Rukh Khan Starrer’s Monstrous Success!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News