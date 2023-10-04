Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has shattered almost all pre-existing box office records for Bollywood or Hindi films. Just recently, it inaugurated the 600 crore club at the Indian box office and is still churning out impressive numbers. In the meantime, Atlee has witnessed a major jump of two positions in the Directors’ Ranking and has beaten big guns like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Kabir Khan. Keep reading to know more!

For those who aren’t aware, in Koimoi Directors’ Power Index aka Directors’ Ranking, we rank directors on the basis of their films in coveted box office clubs. For example, 100 points for a film in a 100 crore club, 200 points for a film in a 200 crore club and so on. For each film in the overseas top 10 grossers, 50 points each are given.

Atlee, with his Bollywood debut itself, has made a major impact. His Jawan recently entered the 600 crore club, which boosted his tally with the addition of 100 more points. As of now, his total stands at 650 points and he has been placed below the maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli in the Directors’ Ranking, i.e., at the 6th position.

With 650 points, Atlee has surpassed Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 600 points and tied the score with Kabir Khan. In this case of a tie, despite sharing the same points, the Jawan director has been placed higher than Kabir because he has one 600 crore net grosser in his kitty, while the Ek The Tiger director has no film in the 600 crore club. To know more, visit ‘Directors’ Power Index’.

Truly, Jawan has given Atlee a mega entry into Bollywood. Let’s see what would be his next move!

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

