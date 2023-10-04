Fukrey 3 Box Office Day 6: Comedy Threequel Holds Well On Tuesday, Promises A Good Week One Collection

It was a good Tuesday for Fukrey 3 as the collections dropped less than 50% when compared to Friday collections of 7.82 crores. The film collected 4.11 crore more and that’s a good number indeed since this is also its sixth day in theatres.

This ensemble affair starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi and Richa Chaddha had in any case collected quite well in its first five days as the 55 crores mark was comfortably crossed. From here, whatever is coming in the rest of the week are bonus numbers as the job is already done for the film. With 59.28 crores in its kitty.

Fukrey 3 is already in the profit zone and it’s all about the kind of hold that it gets in the second weekend which will decide how far will it go from here on.

It’s good to see Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma get a good success under their belt. Former has been around for long and it was about time that he got a well deserved hit for himself. As for latter, he did play a lead role in Cirkus and though that film didn’t work, Fukrey 3 is his calling card for many more interesting roles in the coming years.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

