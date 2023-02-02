Actor Ranveer Singh was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s directorial Cirkus. Fans had high hopes from the film but it didn’t do well at the box office. The film apparently failed to live up to the expectations of the critics and fans.

Recently, actor Siddharth who essayed a pivotal role in the film opened up about the film’s overwhelming response at the box office and revealed what he feels about it. Talking about the film not living up to the expectations of the fans, he said, “ Kabhi toh sachin sir bhi zero par out huye hai.” Scroll below to know what he exactly said.

While talking to Hindustan Times, actor Siddharth Jadhav who has created a niche for himself in Marathi cinema as well as in Bollywood talked about Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus. The actor said, “Kabhi kabhi Sachin sir bhi zero par out huye hai, iska matlab yeh nhi ki who bure hai. Isey pehle ke matches ke mazze liye the, so aage ki paari achi khelenge.”

During the conversation, the actor was also asked did the team meet to understand what went wrong. To which Siddharth Jadhav replied, “We are in the entertainment business and we always aim to entertain our audience. But mujhe lagta hai is baar audience ki expectations kaafi zyada thi from Rohit Shetty. We will try to put our best foot forward next time.”

For the unversed, Siddharth Jadhav and director Rohit Shetty have worked together in many films including Golmaal, Golmaal Returns, and Simmba among others. Coming back to Cirkus, the film had Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in dual roles. The movie also featured Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles. To create hype, the film had a special dance number by Deepika Padukone, titled Current Laga Re.

Meanwhile, actor Siddharth Jadhav will be next seen in the film Jaago Mohan Pyaare. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Premi Kahani which is slated to release later this year.

