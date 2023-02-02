In December 2022, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took everyone by surprise when they got married in a hush hush wedding. After being in love with each other for some time, the duo tied the knot in front of their family and close friend at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Ever since they got married they have been painting the town red with their photos from Diwali, Karwa Chauth, New Year and other occasions.

Time and again we have the duo spilling the beans on their married life while sharing some secrets with their fans. The actor has now spoken about him not being a perfect husband to his wife.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, said that being perfect is like a mirage that people think is there but it does not really exist. The actor further called himself not a perfect husband as he feels he’s reaching there but he’s never there.

Vicky Kaushal told Lifestyle Asia India, “I’m not perfect in any way. Not as a husband, a son, a friend or an actor. I think that’s the ongoing quest and the process of reaching that is, I think, where I’ve always wanted to be. Being perfect is like a mirage, you know? You always feel you’re reaching there but you’re never quite there. So, I don’t think I’m a perfect husband. I don’t think I’m perfect in any way, but I try to be the best version of a husband I can be at any given moment. Of course, tomorrow I will be better than I was yesterday but I always try to do the best that I can.”

Vicky Kaushal further spoke about his marriage with Katrina Kaif, he said, “You learn a lot when you start living with a person and when you have a companion. I think in the past year, I’ve learned so much more than the years I was single because it’s just beautiful how you start understanding another person’s perspective and that makes you truly grow as a person.”

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Sam Bahadur, based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. On the other hand, Katrina will be seen opposite Salman Khan in Tiger 3.

Must Read: Nysa Devgn Brutally Trolled, Termed The ‘Lite’ Version Of Janhvi Kapoor & Kylie Jenner In Latest Black Dress Exposing Her Cl*vage: “Yeh Log Itna Plastic Surgery…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News